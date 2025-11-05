Monorail Tilts At Wadala–GTB Nagar Station In Mumbai, Video Surfaces

A monorail coach tilted during a routine testing exercise at the Wadala–GTB Nagar station on Wednesday morning, prompting an emergency response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and monorail officials.

The incident occurred around 9 am near the RTO junction in Wadala (East). Preliminary assessments suggest that a technical fault during testing caused the tilt. Officials confirmed that no passengers were on board, and the staff at the site acted promptly to stabilise the situation.

An internal inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the malfunction.

Technical Glitches At Monorail

This latest mishap adds to a string of technical setbacks for Mumbai’s monorail system. On August 20, a train had broken down between Chembur and Bhakti Park during heavy rains, leaving over 500 passengers stranded until they were rescued. Less than a month later, on September 15, another train developed a software glitch near Wadala, forcing the emergency evacuation of 17 passengers and disrupting services for over two hours.

Wednesday’s incident has once again raised concerns over the safety and reliability of the city’s troubled monorail network, which has been plagued by maintenance and operational issues since its launch.