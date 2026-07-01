Borivali Station Came To A Halt Because Of A Monkey On The Tracks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A monkey disrupted Mumbai local train services Wednesday.

It sat on Borivali tracks, causing fifteen-minute delays.

RPF personnel cleared the animal, restoring normal train operations.

Incident added to heavy monsoon-related delays for commuters.

Mumbai's local train network, already under pressure from heavy monsoon rainfall, faced an unusual disruption on Wednesday when a monkey climbed onto the tracks at Borivali Railway Station. The animal sat on the tracks near Platform No. 1 for nearly 15 to 20 minutes, slowing down train operations and forcing passengers to wait longer than usual.

The incident added to the frustration of daily commuters who were already dealing with rain-related delays across the city's road and rail network.

How Did The Monkey Disrupt Train Services At Borivali Station?

The monkey took position on the railway track at Platform No. 1 at Borivali station, bringing local train movement in that stretch to a crawl. As soon as the incident was reported, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and began efforts to clear the animal from the tracks.

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After nearly 15 minutes of effort, the RPF team successfully managed to move the monkey away, following which local train services gradually returned to normal. Passengers at the station had to wait during this period with no clear timeline on when services would resume.

What Is The Current Situation On Mumbai's Local Train Network?

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past several days, which has already been affecting both road and rail traffic across the city. Wednesday's monkey incident at Borivali added another layer of disruption to an already stretched local train system.

Railway administration officials said efforts are continuously being made to keep the situation under control and ensure smooth operations.

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Commuters, however, continue to bear the brunt of multiple disruptions, both weather-related and otherwise, as the monsoon season progresses through the city.