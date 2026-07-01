A monkey climbed onto the tracks near Platform No. 1, sitting there for 15 to 20 minutes. This incident slowed down train operations and caused delays.
Borivali Station Came To A Halt Because Of A Monkey On The Tracks
A monkey on the tracks at Borivali station slowed Mumbai's local trains for nearly 20 minutes on Wednesday, adding to delays already caused by heavy monsoon rainfall.
- A monkey disrupted Mumbai local train services Wednesday.
- It sat on Borivali tracks, causing fifteen-minute delays.
- RPF personnel cleared the animal, restoring normal train operations.
- Incident added to heavy monsoon-related delays for commuters.
Mumbai's local train network, already under pressure from heavy monsoon rainfall, faced an unusual disruption on Wednesday when a monkey climbed onto the tracks at Borivali Railway Station. The animal sat on the tracks near Platform No. 1 for nearly 15 to 20 minutes, slowing down train operations and forcing passengers to wait longer than usual.
The incident added to the frustration of daily commuters who were already dealing with rain-related delays across the city's road and rail network.
How Did The Monkey Disrupt Train Services At Borivali Station?
The monkey took position on the railway track at Platform No. 1 at Borivali station, bringing local train movement in that stretch to a crawl. As soon as the incident was reported, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and began efforts to clear the animal from the tracks.
ALSO READ: Delhi High Court Declines Interim Relief To Raghav Chadha In Personality Rights Case
After nearly 15 minutes of effort, the RPF team successfully managed to move the monkey away, following which local train services gradually returned to normal. Passengers at the station had to wait during this period with no clear timeline on when services would resume.
What Is The Current Situation On Mumbai's Local Train Network?
Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past several days, which has already been affecting both road and rail traffic across the city. Wednesday's monkey incident at Borivali added another layer of disruption to an already stretched local train system.
Railway administration officials said efforts are continuously being made to keep the situation under control and ensure smooth operations.
ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Brings New Minority Education Act Into Effect, Madrasa Board Act Repealed
Commuters, however, continue to bear the brunt of multiple disruptions, both weather-related and otherwise, as the monsoon season progresses through the city.
Before You Go
SPECIAL REPORT: The Rise of Champat Rai, From Ram Janmabhoomi Strategist to Trust Chief Under Scrutiny
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the unusual disruption at Borivali Railway Station?
How long did the monkey disrupt train services at Borivali?
The monkey sat on the tracks for nearly 15 to 20 minutes. RPF personnel took almost 15 minutes to successfully move the animal away.
Who was responsible for clearing the monkey from the tracks?
Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot. The RPF team successfully managed to move the monkey away after about 15 minutes of effort.
What was the broader context of the train disruption in Mumbai?
Mumbai's local train network was already under pressure due to heavy monsoon rainfall. The monkey incident added to existing rain-related delays across the city.