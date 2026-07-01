Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesBorivali Station Came To A Halt Because Of A Monkey On The Tracks

Borivali Station Came To A Halt Because Of A Monkey On The Tracks

A monkey on the tracks at Borivali station slowed Mumbai's local trains for nearly 20 minutes on Wednesday, adding to delays already caused by heavy monsoon rainfall.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A monkey disrupted Mumbai local train services Wednesday.
  • It sat on Borivali tracks, causing fifteen-minute delays.
  • RPF personnel cleared the animal, restoring normal train operations.
  • Incident added to heavy monsoon-related delays for commuters.

Mumbai's local train network, already under pressure from heavy monsoon rainfall, faced an unusual disruption on Wednesday when a monkey climbed onto the tracks at Borivali Railway Station. The animal sat on the tracks near Platform No. 1 for nearly 15 to 20 minutes, slowing down train operations and forcing passengers to wait longer than usual. 

The incident added to the frustration of daily commuters who were already dealing with rain-related delays across the city's road and rail network.

How Did The Monkey Disrupt Train Services At Borivali Station?

The monkey took position on the railway track at Platform No. 1 at Borivali station, bringing local train movement in that stretch to a crawl. As soon as the incident was reported, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and began efforts to clear the animal from the tracks. 

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court Declines Interim Relief To Raghav Chadha In Personality Rights Case

After nearly 15 minutes of effort, the RPF team successfully managed to move the monkey away, following which local train services gradually returned to normal. Passengers at the station had to wait during this period with no clear timeline on when services would resume.

What Is The Current Situation On Mumbai's Local Train Network?

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past several days, which has already been affecting both road and rail traffic across the city. Wednesday's monkey incident at Borivali added another layer of disruption to an already stretched local train system. 

Railway administration officials said efforts are continuously being made to keep the situation under control and ensure smooth operations. 

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Brings New Minority Education Act Into Effect, Madrasa Board Act Repealed

Commuters, however, continue to bear the brunt of multiple disruptions, both weather-related and otherwise, as the monsoon season progresses through the city.

Before You Go

SPECIAL REPORT: The Rise of Champat Rai, From Ram Janmabhoomi Strategist to Trust Chief Under Scrutiny

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the unusual disruption at Borivali Railway Station?

A monkey climbed onto the tracks near Platform No. 1, sitting there for 15 to 20 minutes. This incident slowed down train operations and caused delays.

How long did the monkey disrupt train services at Borivali?

The monkey sat on the tracks for nearly 15 to 20 minutes. RPF personnel took almost 15 minutes to successfully move the animal away.

Who was responsible for clearing the monkey from the tracks?

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot. The RPF team successfully managed to move the monkey away after about 15 minutes of effort.

What was the broader context of the train disruption in Mumbai?

Mumbai's local train network was already under pressure due to heavy monsoon rainfall. The monkey incident added to existing rain-related delays across the city.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Jul 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
News Cities
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Borivali Station Came To A Halt Because Of A Monkey On The Tracks
Borivali Station Came To A Halt Because Of A Monkey On The Tracks
Cities
No PUC, No Fuel: Delhi Rolls Out Strict Winter Pollution Curbs To Improve Air Quality
No PUC, No Fuel: Delhi Rolls Out Strict Winter Pollution Curbs To Improve Air Quality
Cities
Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Accused Reveals Cash Was Hidden In Washrooms
Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Accused Reveals Cash Was Hidden In Washrooms
Cities
Power Pole Left In Middle Of Newly Built Rs 3 Lakh Road In Madhya Pradesh, Pic Surfaces
Power Pole Left In Middle Of Newly Built Rs 3 Lakh Road In Madhya Pradesh, Pic Surfaces
Advertisement

Videos

SPECIAL REPORT: The Rise of Champat Rai, From Ram Janmabhoomi Strategist to Trust Chief Under Scrutiny
Ram mandir: Champat Rai Denies Role in Ram Temple Donation Row as Fresh Questions Intensify in Ayodhya
BREAKING: Tree Crushes School Van in Mumbai's Chembur, Child Trapped as Emergency Rescue Continues
BREAKING: Yogi Targets SP Amid Ram Temple Donation Row as Devotees Demand Strict Action and Probe
BREAKING: Alok Kumar Slams Ayodhya Bar Resolution, Calls It Unconstitutional and Against Legal Ethics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget