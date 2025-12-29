Forest Man Jadav Payeng’s Molai Kathoni Set Ablaze, Thousands Of Saplings Destroyed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jorhat/Golaghat: A man-made forest created by Padma Shri awardee Jadav Payeng, known as 'Forest Man of India', was substantially damaged after miscreants set it on fire, officials said on Monday.

The fire destroyed thousands of plants and killed insects and other small animals, while no human casualty was reported. An investigation has been ordered.

A senior official of the Forest Department said Payeng's forest, popularly known as Molai Katoni, was set afire by unidentified miscreants on Sunday evening.

The blaze spread like wildfire through the second edition of the forest, 'Molai Kathoni 2.0', a site near the Baghmora eco-camp on the bank of river Brahmaputra in Jorhat-Majuli forest division, and a large area of green cover was damaged, he added.

"The fire destroyed an estimated more than 5,500 saplings that were planted in 2022 by Payeng and his daughter. However, no human casualty was reported," the official said.

The fire also killed insects, mice and rodents as no other wildlife was found dead during preliminary investigation, said the forest official.

"The fire was deliberately set by miscreants," said Munmuni Peyang, daughter of Jadav Payeng.

She rushed to the spot as soon as she received information and spearheaded rescue and firefighting efforts along with volunteers and students.

"We, 14 of us, went there by a mechanised boat. It took nearly 40 minutes to reach and witness a massive fire. We used shrubs and branches with our hands, and fought the fire for a long time before it could be brought under control," Munmuni said.

Jadav Payeng said he is deeply saddened at the loss of young saplings and overall biodiversity of the area in the fire.

The newly established plantation named Molai Kathoni 2.0, bigger than the original forest of Molai Kathoni, was under direct supervision of Munmuni to carry forward her legendary father's dream for a green earth and environment protection.

The Forest Department officials and Majuli Police are investigating the incident.

Responding to the incident, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi condemned the arson at Molai Kathoni 2.0.

In a statement, he alleged that without government patronage, no miscreant would dare to destroy a forest area.

"The news that miscreants have set fire to and destroyed a part of the forest known as Molai Kathoni has shocked every conscious individual. This is an extremely hateful and condemnable act," Gogoi said.

He asked why miscreants would set fire to a forest like Molai Kathoni.

"Reports in various media have indicated the involvement of a sand mafia nexus in this incident. Allegations have surfaced that despite continuous opposition from Jadav Payeng, the Forest Department granted permission for sand mining in the riverine areas adjacent to Molai Kathoni.

"Considering the ecological sensitivity of the Molai Kathoni region, we demand that the government and administration immediately review the matter of sand mining in the area and cancel the licenses," the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said.

He demanded a proper investigation into the arson and immediate arrest of the culprits.

Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and demanded a judicial enquiry into the arson at Molai Kathoni and "illegal sand mining" near Kokilamukh.

The Molai Kathoni Forest, spread over approximately 550 hectares, stands today as an exemplary model of grassroots ecological restoration and wildlife conservation, supporting diverse flora and fauna, including elephants, deer, birds and other species, he added.

"Reports of a deliberate fire by miscreants destroyed an estimated five bighas of plantation, burnt more than 5,000 trees, and resulted in the loss of birds, nests, eggs, and small animals, have triggered widespread public grief and outrage," Saikia said in his letter.

