Migrant Worker Brutally Attacked By Minors With Sickles In Tamil Nadu

A shocking act of violence in Tamil Nadu has left a migrant worker fighting for his life, raising questions about youth crime and public safety. The brutal assault, reportedly carried out by four minors in Thiruvallur district, has sent shockwaves across social media after a video of the attack went viral.

Attack Recorded on Mobile: Disturbing Footage Circulates Online

The horrifying incident was captured on a mobile phone by the attackers themselves. In the footage, one of the youths is seen flashing a victory sign after assaulting the victim, amplifying public outrage. The video’s circulation online has ignited widespread condemnation, prompting authorities to take swift action.

Victim Targeted During Train Journey

According to reports, the victim, identified as Siraj, was first confronted while travelling on a moving train. The four minors allegedly threatened him with sickles and swords during the journey, filming the encounter as they intimidated him. What initially appeared to be a case of intimidation quickly escalated into a violent attack.

After the train journey, Siraj was allegedly taken to a secluded area near a railway station, where the attackers struck him repeatedly with sickles. The phone camera captured the gruesome violence, providing chilling evidence of the brutality.

Victim in Critical Condition

Siraj sustained severe injuries in the assault and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. Medical sources have described his condition as critical, highlighting the serious nature of the attack.

Police Launch Investigation

The viral video has prompted the Thiruvallur police to open a formal investigation. Authorities are working to identify the minors involved and uncover the full circumstances behind the attack. Further details are expected as the probe continues.