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HomeCitiesAmarnath Yatra Can Heal Divides And Build Trust: Mehbooba Mufti

Amarnath Yatra Can Heal Divides And Build Trust: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urged Kashmiris to help make the Amarnath Yatra successful, calling it an opportunity to build trust, promote harmony, and showcase Kashmir’s tradition of hospitality.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • She urged Kashmiris to display hospitality, strengthen bonds.

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday sought the support of Kashmiris to make the annual Amarnath Yatra successful, asserting that the pilgrimage should be considered an opportunity to build trust and eliminate prejudice.

Mehbooba interacted with yatra stakeholders at the Sonamarg tourist resort in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

"I came to Sonamarg today to talk to the people here about the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. I have requested them to make the yatra as successful as possible and serve the pilgrims as much as they could," she said.

Asserting that the people of Kashmir have always supported the annual yatra, the PDP chief pointed out that a lot of "hatred" was spread throughout the country against Muslims, especially Kashmiris.

Hence, she said, the yatra should be seen as an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of trust, understanding, and shared belonging between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

"We should explain to the pilgrims and tourists who come here that all of us are not militants, but your caretakers, your hosts. I think the people of Ganderbal, especially the people of Sonamarg, could play a very important role in winning the hearts of the pilgrims," she said.

The former chief minister said the yatris should leave the Valley happy and satisfied so that they become ambassadors of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kashmir was always known for its hospitality, compassion and respect for guests. Kashmiris, especially people in areas like Sonamarg and Pahalgam, have always welcomed visitors with warmth and dignity. This spirit of Kashmiriyat is our greatest strength and our biggest message to the world," she said.

The yatra provides an important opportunity for people from other parts of India to experience the real Kashmir: a Kashmir of ordinary people, rich traditions, kindness, and humanity, she said.

Emphasising that faith should become a source of compassion and connection rather than division, Mehbooba said, "Hindus and Muslims, locals and outsiders, Kashmir and the rest of India, we all share a common human bond. The true strength of any society lies in respecting each other's faith, identity and dignity." She also stressed the need for sustainable development that benefits local communities, including improved infrastructure, better connectivity, support for small businesses, opportunities for youth, and protection of the fragile Himalayan environment.

The PDP chief said the success of the yatra should not only be measured by the number of pilgrims who arrive, but by the goodwill, friendships and understanding that remain after they leave.

"Our answer to prejudice should be hospitality, our answer to mistrust should be compassion, and our message should be the true spirit of Kashmir: peace, inclusion and humanity. At the same time, the concerns of local communities must be addressed through practical measures that improve livelihoods, strengthen infrastructure, and ensure that the benefits of tourism reach the people who sustain it," she said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What message does Mehbooba Mufti want locals to convey to pilgrims?

She urged locals to show pilgrims they are caretakers and hosts, not militants. She wants yatris to leave happy and satisfied, becoming ambassadors for Jammu and Kashmir.

Published at : 18 Jun 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mehbooba Mufti Amarnath Yatra Kashmir PDP
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