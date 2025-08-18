A man's decomposed body was found stuffed in a drum on the rooftop of his rented home in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district, police said on Sunday. The incident has sparked memories of the gruesome murder of a Meerut man whose body was found in a blue drum.

The deceased, Hansram alias Suraj, was a native of the Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He had been living in Adarsh Colony of Kishangarhbas with his wife and three children, for the past one-and-a-half months and worked at a brick kiln, DSP Rajendra Singh Nirwan told news agency PTI.

It was only when the neighbours complained of a foul smell that the incident was brought to light. The DSP said that Hansram's body had a throat injury inflicted with a sharp weapon and that salt had been put over it to speed up decomposition.

According to the police, the deceased's wife Sunita, their three children, and the landlord's son Jitendra have been missing since Saturday.

"The deceased was addicted to liquor and often drank with Jitendra. Since Saturday evening, both Jitendra and Hansram's family have been untraceable," the DSP added.

A report by NDTV said that a stone lay atop the blue drum to seal its mouth to cut off the foul smell from the decomposing body. Pictures from the rooftop showed policemen, dressed in civilian clothes, trying to drop the stone to the floor and lift the lid. Their faces were covered with a handkerchief due to the foul smell emanating from the drum.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory also reached the spot to examine the spot and collect the evidence. The man's body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of murder and for how long the body was in the drum.

Meanwhile, police have launched a search for the missing persons and registered a case. The police are also trying to contact the family members of the victim.