Tension Grips Meerut After Dalit Woman Murdered, Daughter Kidnapped; Police Launch Manhunt

Tension gripped Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Friday after a Dalit woman was murdered and her daughter kidnapped in a violent attack that has sparked protests and political backlash. The incident occurred a day earlier in Kapsad village, prompting authorities to deploy additional police forces to prevent unrest.

The victim and her 20-year-old daughter were walking towards their fields on Thursday when they were intercepted near a canal by a 22-year-old man identified as Paras. Police said the accused, who worked as a compounder for a local doctor, began misbehaving with the women and attacked the mother with a sugarcane sickle when she protested. He then forcibly abducted the daughter and fled, reported NDTV.

Protests Follow Her Death

Alerted by the woman’s screams, villagers rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. News of her death quickly triggered protests, with activists and members of the Bhim Army demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

The woman’s body was cremated on Friday after several hours of negotiations involving the administration and BJP leader Sangeet Som. The family’s demands included strict action against alleged illegal constructions linked to the accused and the safe recovery of the kidnapped daughter.

Political Reactions And Police Form Special Teams

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati described the incident as “tragic, shameful and deeply concerning,” urging the government to act decisively. “The government must take incidents of violation of women’s dignity and subsequent murder with utmost seriousness and take immediate and strict action against the culprits,” she said in a post on X.

Samajwadi Party workers staged protests at Commissary Park, while party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of shielding criminal elements, warning that such protection would ultimately lead to its downfall.

Police said 10 teams, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), have been formed to track down the accused and trace the missing woman. The Chief Minister’s Office has provided the victim’s family with a cheque of ₹10 lakh, and the administration is considering issuing an arms licence to the family in view of security concerns, District Magistrate Dr V.K. Singh told PTI.

Sangeet Som assured the family that the accused would be arrested within 48 hours and that efforts were underway to ensure the daughter’s swift recovery.