The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) order banning the sale of meat on Independence Day has ignited a political row, with Opposition leaders calling it an attack on individual food choices.

The directive, issued by KDMC Deputy Commissioner (Licenses) Kanchan Gaikwad, mandates the closure of all slaughterhouses and butcher shops selling goat, sheep, chicken, or other meat from midnight of August 14 to midnight of August 15. Violations will invite action under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949.

Gaikwad clarified that the order is part of a civic resolution implemented annually since 1988 to maintain public order and mark national occasions. "This is a long-standing administrative practice," she said.

NCP MLA Says He Will Host Mutton Party

NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad slammed the decision, declaring he would host a "mutton party" on August 15 to underline the "freedom" to choose one's food. "On the day we celebrate independence, you are taking away our freedom to eat what we want," Awhad said.

On social media, he questioned, "Who are you to decide what people will eat and when?" Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also criticised the civic body, demanding the suspension of the KDMC commissioner for "dictating people’s food habits."

NCP (SP) MP Suresh Mhatre echoed the sentiment, stressing that food traditions are deeply rooted in local culture, especially among coastal communities like the Agri Koli. "Such bans disregard our customs," he said.

Shiv Sena MLA Vishwanath Bhoir defended the order, saying, "What’s the harm in not eating meat for one day? People are not objecting; only the Opposition is making an issue.”

The controversy adds to the ongoing debate over personal freedoms and cultural traditions in the public sphere.