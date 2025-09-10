MBA Student Shot Dead, Another Injured At Greater Noida Hostel

Greater Noida: A tragic shooting incident inside a private hostel room in Knowledge Park 3 left one MBA student dead and another critically injured on Tuesday, police said.

The victims, identified as Deepak Kumar (22) from Andhra Pradesh and Devansh Chauhan (23) of Agra, were students of BIMTECH and shared a room in Vidya Vihar hostel. Police said the room was locked from the inside, indicating the firing happened in private rather than as part of a student group clash.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the two were close friends. One of them shot the other before attempting to take his own life. Claims of multiple rounds of firing or a group clash are untrue,” the Knowledge Park Police said in a statement.

A security guard raised the alarm after hearing gunshots, following which the warden tried to enter the locked room. Through a back window, the students were spotted lying in a pool of blood. While Deepak was declared dead on the spot, Devansh was rushed to a private hospital where he remains under treatment.

Police recovered a licensed pistol, four live cartridges, two used shells, a phone and a laptop from the room, which has now been sealed. The body has been sent for post-mortem, officials added.

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar confirmed the two had been good friends but said the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Investigations are underway.

Neither the college nor the hostel management has issued an official statement so far.