Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMBA Student Shot Dead, Another Injured At Greater Noida Hostel

MBA Student Shot Dead, Another Injured At Greater Noida Hostel

A security guard raised the alarm after hearing gunshots, following which the warden tried to enter the locked room. Through a back window, the students were spotted lying in a pool of blood.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 07:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Greater Noida: A tragic shooting incident inside a private hostel room in Knowledge Park 3 left one MBA student dead and another critically injured on Tuesday, police said.

The victims, identified as Deepak Kumar (22) from Andhra Pradesh and Devansh Chauhan (23) of Agra, were students of BIMTECH and shared a room in Vidya Vihar hostel. Police said the room was locked from the inside, indicating the firing happened in private rather than as part of a student group clash.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the two were close friends. One of them shot the other before attempting to take his own life. Claims of multiple rounds of firing or a group clash are untrue,” the Knowledge Park Police said in a statement.

A security guard raised the alarm after hearing gunshots, following which the warden tried to enter the locked room. Through a back window, the students were spotted lying in a pool of blood. While Deepak was declared dead on the spot, Devansh was rushed to a private hospital where he remains under treatment.

Police recovered a licensed pistol, four live cartridges, two used shells, a phone and a laptop from the room, which has now been sealed. The body has been sent for post-mortem, officials added.

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar confirmed the two had been good friends but said the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Investigations are underway.

Neither the college nor the hostel management has issued an official statement so far.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 07:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida Crime Greater Noida News Noida Shooting
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Says US, India Talks On Trade Barriers To Continue: 'Will Speak With Very Good Friend Modi Soon'
Trump Says US, India Talks On Trade Barriers To Continue: 'Will Speak With Very Good Friend Modi Soon'
Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
World
‘Violence In Nepal Heart-Rending’: PM Modi Urges Peace; Nepal Army Takes Charge Of Security Amid Arson
‘Violence Heart-Rending’: PM Modi Urges Peace; Nepal Army Takes Charge Of Security Amid Arson
India
'Nationalistic Ideology Victorious': Vice President-Elect Radhakrishnan After Bigger-Than-Expected Margin Of Win
'Nationalistic Ideology Victorious': VP-Elect Radhakrishnan After Bigger-Than-Expected Margin Of Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget