Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWanted Cow Smuggler Injured In Mathura Police Encounter, Arms And Vehicle Recovered

Wanted Cow Smuggler Injured In Mathura Police Encounter, Arms And Vehicle Recovered

A wanted cow smuggler with a ₹25,000 bounty was injured in a police encounter near the Haryana-Rajasthan border in Mathura. Police recovered a pistol, live cartridges, and a motorbike from the spot.

By : ANI | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8: A wanted cow smuggler, identified as Siraj Jabbar Khan Ali Meo, resident of Bahin Palwal, with a reward of Rs 25,000, was injured during a police encounter near the Haryana-Rajasthan border under the Kosi area of Mathura on Saturday morning, as per the police.

DSP Bhushan Verma confirmed, "Today at 9 am, at the interstate border of Haryana and Rajasthan at Chowki Kamar under Thana Kosi area, information was given that a cow smuggler was roaming around."

DSP Verma further underlined that the accused was injured during a police encounter. When the police team attempted to arrest him, he opened fire on the officials. The team fired back in self-defense, resulting in a leg injury.

"When the police team went to nab him, he opened fire and tried to escape. The police fired in self-defense, injuring him in his leg," he said.

A motorcycle, a pistol, and two live cartridges have been recovered from him. The accused was wanted since 2016.

"He was wanted for cow smuggling since 2016. There was a reward of Rs 25,000 for him. A motorcycle, a pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him. Upon interrogation, he admitted that he had been wanted in this incident since 2016. He has been referred to the district hospital for treatment," the DSP added.

Meanwhile, the BSF and Punjab Police in a series of coordinated and intelligence-based operations successfully foiled criminal activities in Punjab's border districts of Gurdaspur and Firozpur, leading to the arrest of one smuggler and the recovery of arms and ammunition on November 1.

The BSF troops, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, apprehended an Indian smuggler from near Dana Mandi in Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur. The accused is a resident of Kahlanwali village. A pistol with six live rounds has been recovered from his possession.

In another operation, the BSF received credible intel about miscreants planning to carry out criminal activities at the border area of village Maboke in Firozpur. Although the swift action by the BSF personnel led to the failure of their plans. The officials recovered 16 live rounds and a kirpan (sword) from the site. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mathura News Uttar Pradesh Police Encounter Cow Smuggling Case
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
India
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
World
'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’
'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’
India
Delhi Airport Partially Back On Track As ATC Glitch 'Gradually Improving'; Minor Delays Continue
Delhi Airport Partially Back On Track As ATC Glitch 'Gradually Improving'; Minor Delays Continue
Advertisement

Videos

Jammu-Kashmir News: Infiltration Bid Foiled by Indian Army After Encounter in Kupwara
Delhi News: Toxic Air Engulfs Capital as CM Rekha Gupta Alters Office Timings Amid Pollution
Breaking News: US President Donald Trump Boycotts South Africa G20 Summit Over Alleged Farmer Abuse
Delhi News: Major Technical Glitch at IGI Airport Fixed After Hour-Long Flight Disruption
Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget