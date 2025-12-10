Massive Fire Erupts At Surat’s Raj Textile Market; Over 20 Shops Damaged

A devastating fire tore through the multi-storey Raj Textile Market in the city’s Parvat Patia locality early on Wednesday, triggering chaos among traders and workers. The blaze, which began around 7 am, reportedly originated from the lift wiring on the ground floor before racing its way up to the seventh floor. Within minutes, thick clouds of smoke engulfed the building, putting more than 20 shops at risk and destroying large stocks of synthetic fabric.

Citywide Fire Response as Flames Spread Across Multiple Floors

As flames intensified, the fire brigade issued a brigade call, its highest level of emergency response, and mobilised an extensive fleet of 20 to 22 fire tenders from 15 stations across Surat. Crews battled the inferno for nearly four hours before managing to contain it, though cooling operations continued well into the morning.

Basant Parik, Chief Fire Officer, confirmed that the first alert reached the Fire Control Room at 7:14 am. “Fire tenders were immediately dispatched from the Dumbhal, Dindoli, and Man Darwaja stations. When officers arrived, they found the entire building shrouded in dense smoke, with flames visible on the third, fifth, and top floors. Given the scale of the fire, a brigade call was declared,” he said.

Firefighters Face Toxic Smoke and Heat

The synthetic cloth stored in bulk across the building intensified the fire, making containment far more challenging. According to preliminary assessments, wiring running from the ground to the roof acted as a conduit for the flames, allowing the blaze to spread rapidly.

The smoke was so toxic and overwhelming that firefighters had to enter the building wearing oxygen masks and full breathing apparatus. Power to the entire structure was cut off as a precaution.

Cooling Operations Continue on Top Floor

Despite the rapid response, the top-floor warehouse remained inaccessible for hours due to the sheer quantity of material still smouldering inside. Parik noted that while fires on the third and fifth floors had been completely extinguished, the top floor required more time.

“After intense firefighting for about four hours, we have brought the situation under control. Cooling procedures on the third and fifth floors are complete, but the top-floor storage area is still burning. It is difficult to enter because a large volume of stock is stored there,” he added. He estimated that another one to two hours might be needed to fully neutralise the remaining heat pockets.

Over 100 Firefighters Deployed

More than 100 to 125 firefighters and officers were involved in the operation, working in rotating teams to manage the hazardous conditions. Their coordinated efforts prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings in the densely populated market.

“There is nothing to worry about now,” Parik reassured. “The situation is under control, and our teams are still on-site managing the cooling process.” Authorities believe that faulty wiring played a significant role in the rapid escalation of the blaze, but a detailed investigation is expected to confirm the exact cause. Further updates are awaited as officials assess the full extent of the damage.