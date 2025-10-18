Massive Fire Erupts At Rajya Sabha MPs' Flats In Delhi; 6 Tenders Rush To Spot

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMassive Fire Erupts At Rajya Sabha MPs' Flats In Delhi; 6 Tenders Rush To Spot

Massive fire broke out at Delhi’s Brahmaputra Apartments, home to several MPs near Parliament. Six fire engines are on site, no casualties reported, and firefighters are working to control the blaze.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
Chaos erupted in Delhi this afternoon as a massive fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments, a residential complex reserved for Members of Parliament. Thick, dark smoke billowed into the sky from the flats on Bishambhar Das Marg, barely 200 meters from the Parliament House, sending residents and passersby into a panic.

The Delhi Fire Service received the first alert around 1:20 PM, and six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene. Firefighters worked swiftly to contain the blaze, which primarily affected the stilt floor, though the upper floors also suffered external damage. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Brahmaputra Apartments, a VIP residential complex, houses several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. The proximity to India’s legislative heart added to the urgency of the situation. Despite the chaos, officials have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far.

Eyewitnesses described dramatic scenes as thick smoke engulfed the building. Residents hurried to safety while fire teams battled the flames with full force. The Delhi Fire Service continues its operations, ensuring that the fire is fully controlled and that everyone in the building is safe.

Speaking on the incident,ADO Delhi Fire Service, Bhupender says, "At 1.22 pm, we received a call reporting a fire at Brahmaputra Apartments, located near Pandit Pant Marg... We immediately dispatched 14 vehicles, including TTL, as this is a high-rise building. So far, the damage is mostly on the stilt floor, and the upper floors are damaged externally. The fire has been brought under control, but our work is still ongoing... There is no casualty report yet..."

So far, the damage is mostly on the stilt floor, with upper floors affected externally. The fire is under control, but our work is still ongoing. Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported.”

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
