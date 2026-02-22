Massive Fire Erupts At Moradabad’s New Clock Market, Wholesale Cloth Shop Gutted

A massive fire broke out late Saturday night at a prominent wholesale cloth store in Moradabad, triggering panic in one of the city’s busiest markets. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though the financial loss is estimated to be substantial.

Fire Breaks Out At New Clock Market

A sudden fire erupted around 10:30 pm on Saturday (February 21) at New Clock Market located in the busy Budh Bazaar area of Moradabad. The blaze started at Shiv Shakti Cloth House, a well-known wholesale garment shop that has been operating in the area for nearly 25 years.

The shop is owned by Harish, also known as Sumit Utreja.

Smoke Spotted After Market Hours

According to eyewitnesses, smoke was first seen billowing from inside the shop after the market had closed for the day. Within minutes, the fire intensified and spread rapidly, engulfing the ready-made garments and fabric stock stored inside.

Flames were reportedly visible from outside the shop as the fire took a fierce turn.

Fire Brigade Brings Blaze Under Control

Nearby shopkeepers immediately rushed to the spot and attempted to douse the flames before alerting the fire department. Fire tenders arrived at the scene and, after strenuous efforts, managed to bring the fire under control.

Although the blaze created chaos in the market area for a considerable time, it was a relief that the market was relatively less crowded at that hour, preventing any injuries or loss of life.

Estimated Loss Of ₹70–80 Lakh

Preliminary estimates suggest that the incident caused a financial loss of approximately ₹70 to ₹80 lakh. A large quantity of wholesale garments and fabric stock kept inside the store was completely destroyed in the fire.

Local traders stated that the incident has dealt a major financial blow to the shop owner.

Cause Of Fire Under Investigation

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. Initial suspicion points toward a possible short circuit, but officials have stated that a detailed investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, local traders have urged the administration to strengthen fire safety arrangements in the market area and increase night patrolling to prevent such incidents in the future. Police and fire department officials are currently investigating the matter.