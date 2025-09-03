Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday announced that he would move court against the state government’s order granting Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas.

According to PTI, the Government Resolution (GR) was issued while Maratha activist Manoj Jarange was on hunger strike, prompting unease among leaders from the Other Backward Classes (OBC). Bhujbal, a prominent OBC figure, skipped the state cabinet meeting in protest. “We are seeking legal opinion on whether the government is authorised to change people’s caste,” the veteran leader told reporters, confirming that he would personally challenge the order in court.

The minister also gave a miss to a meeting of party leaders convened by NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would speak to Bhujbal to clarify the issue. “Bhujbal will be placated after knowing the facts. The decision taken by the government is in accordance with law. No injustice has been done to any other community,” Shinde said.

Jarange Declares “Victory” for Marathas

Activist Manoj Jarange, who ended his fast on Tuesday after the state agreed to issue the GR on Kunbi certificates, described the move as a win for the Maratha community. “We have scored a victory, and the credit goes to the Maratha community. Maratha people from Marathwada and western Maharashtra will now get quota,” he said from a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he is receiving treatment for dehydration and low blood sugar.

The 43-year-old activist urged his followers to remain calm, hitting out at his critics as “joker-type” individuals. “Not a single line had been written by the state government in our favour till now. People should not believe in the ‘joker-type’ individuals… Those speaking against the decision have done nothing for the Maratha community,” he said.

The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department’s GR stated that, based on historical references in the Hyderabad gazetteer, a scrutiny process will be carried out to verify documents and establish eligibility of Marathas for Kunbi caste certificates.

OBC Resistance, Court Scrutiny

While Jarange expressed confidence that “no Maratha in the Marathwada region will be left out of quota,” OBC groups have strongly opposed the decision. OBC activist Laxman Hake said the government had “no right” to accept the demand and warned that OBC communities would take to the streets.

According to PTI, political activist Vinod Patil, who has filed petitions in the courts concerning the Maratha quota, dismissed the GR as “completely useless”, arguing that it would not provide meaningful benefits to the community.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has sought Jarange’s response to petitions alleging large-scale damage to property during his five-day agitation in Mumbai. A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe asked: “There are some issues. Large-scale damages were caused to public property. Who will pay for that?”

Senior advocate Satish Maneshinde and V M Thorat, representing Jarange and the organisations involved, countered that no such damage occurred except inconvenience to the public. The bench, however, directed them to file affidavits clarifying their stand.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, more than 125 metric tonnes of waste — including food packets and water bottles — were removed from Azad Maidan and nearby areas after the agitation ended.