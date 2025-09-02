Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Diwali For Us’: Jarange Breaks Down After Ending Fast On Maratha Quota; Fadnavis Points To A ‘Misconception’

‘Diwali For Us’: Jarange Breaks Down After Ending Fast On Maratha Quota; Fadnavis Points To A ‘Misconception’

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his hunger strike after the Maharashtra government agreed to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, granting them OBC benefits.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 07:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday ended his five-day hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan after the Maharashtra government conceded to most of his key demands. A Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation paved the way for eligible Marathas to obtain Kunbi caste certificates, giving them access to benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Jarange Breaks Down: ‘Today Is Diwali For Us’

News agency ANI reported that Jarange, overwhelmed with emotion, described the moment as festive.

“Today is Diwali for us as we have got what we wanted,” he said. He broke his fast by drinking juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet panel, as supporters cheered loudly at the protest site.

As he was being carried from the protest stage to an ambulance for a medical check-up, Jarange added, “Maratha vijay zala aj vijay zala, sukhi zala (Marathas have emerged victorious today and we are happy).”

CM Fadnavis On Maratha Reservation Demand, 'Misconception' Among OBCs, Jarange's Jibes

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underlined that the resolution was aimed at ensuring justice for the Maratha community. “Solution found in interests of Maratha community,” he said, adding, “My objective was to give justice to the community”, news agency PTI reported.

Fadnavis also sought to clarify apprehensions within other communities. “Some misconception among OBCs over reservation to Marathas, but it is misplaced,” he remarked.

ANI further quoted Fadnavis as saying: “I am happy that this hunger strike has ended here today and I would especially like to congratulate our cabinet sub-committee, who did a very good job on this and both my colleagues, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar… Their most important demand was that the Hyderabad Gazetteer should be implemented. We had no other opinion on that matter, but with that demand, their point was that you should implement it for everyone at once, so we tried to explain to them that a reservation is not for a group, it is for an individual and the individual has to ask for a reservation. Therefore, such a decision cannot be taken. Some proof has to be given for it. This Hyderabad Gazetteer will be useful as proof, because if the name of their grandfather or great-grandfather is there in the Hyderabad Gazetteer in this Kunbi caste, then they will get its benefit, and according to the rules, they will get its certificate. They will be able to get reservation…”

Over Jarange's constant attacks on him, the Chief Minister added, “I always believe that when you are in politics, sometimes people bless you, sometimes people abuse you, sometimes garland you, sometimes even throw stones at you. I have maintained my stand from the very first day that we will not let such a dispute happen between Maratha and OBC anywhere. The decision we will take will not be a decision to take from one and give it to the other. We will make an equal decision for both. We will make a decision that benefits both parties, and I believe we have done so. Today, I am pleased that we were able to make a good decision, which will greatly benefit the Maratha community on a large scale.”

Earlier, Jarange likened Fadnavis to a chameleon and accused him of failing to keep his earlier promises.

Vikhe Patil also thanked Jarange for calling off his protest and embracing the government’s proposal.

Jarange Issues Warning to Maharashtra Government

Even while breaking his fast, Jarange cautioned the BJP-led government against reneging on its promises. “I warn Vikhe Patil if there is any attempt to deceive us on implementation of the Government Resolution… we will not keep quiet. I will come to Vikhe’s home and sit there till I die,” he warned, as quoted by PTI.

He stressed that the three-member committees to be formed at village level must verify the 58 lakh records available to determine Kunbi status for Marathas in the Marathwada region. Jarange also reminded the state of its assurances, including jobs for families of Maratha activists who lost their lives in earlier protests and the withdrawal of cases against demonstrators.

Jarange’s latest hunger strike, which began on 29 August, was his most recent attempt since 2023 to secure Maratha inclusion in the OBC quota for government jobs and education.

Also read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 07:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Maratha Reservation Azad Maidan Devendra Fadnavis OBC MUMBAI Manoj Jarange Maratha Quota Manoj Jarange Patil MAHARASHTRA NEWS
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Flood Alarm In Delhi As Yamuna Swells To Highest Level This Year; Orange Alert Issued
Flood Alarm In Delhi As Yamuna Swells To Highest Level This Year; Orange Alert Issued
Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Cities
Delhi High Court Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Delhi HC Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Firoz H. Naqvi
Firoz H. NaqviFiroz H. Naqvi
OPINION | GST On Sweets & Namkeen: Why It’s Time For Rationalisation
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget