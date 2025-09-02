Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday ended his five-day hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan after the Maharashtra government conceded to most of his key demands. A Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation paved the way for eligible Marathas to obtain Kunbi caste certificates, giving them access to benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Jarange Breaks Down: ‘Today Is Diwali For Us’

News agency ANI reported that Jarange, overwhelmed with emotion, described the moment as festive.

#WATCH | Mumbai: "Today is Diwali for us as we have got what we wanted," said Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil.



He broke down in tears as he accepted the Government Resolution (GR) given by the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation and broke… https://t.co/UnJNNJSQ1W pic.twitter.com/IAGha0Grj6 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

“Today is Diwali for us as we have got what we wanted,” he said. He broke his fast by drinking juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet panel, as supporters cheered loudly at the protest site.

As he was being carried from the protest stage to an ambulance for a medical check-up, Jarange added, “Maratha vijay zala aj vijay zala, sukhi zala (Marathas have emerged victorious today and we are happy).”

CM Fadnavis On Maratha Reservation Demand, 'Misconception' Among OBCs, Jarange's Jibes

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underlined that the resolution was aimed at ensuring justice for the Maratha community. “Solution found in interests of Maratha community,” he said, adding, “My objective was to give justice to the community”, news agency PTI reported.

Fadnavis also sought to clarify apprehensions within other communities. “Some misconception among OBCs over reservation to Marathas, but it is misplaced,” he remarked.

ANI further quoted Fadnavis as saying: “I am happy that this hunger strike has ended here today and I would especially like to congratulate our cabinet sub-committee, who did a very good job on this and both my colleagues, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar… Their most important demand was that the Hyderabad Gazetteer should be implemented. We had no other opinion on that matter, but with that demand, their point was that you should implement it for everyone at once, so we tried to explain to them that a reservation is not for a group, it is for an individual and the individual has to ask for a reservation. Therefore, such a decision cannot be taken. Some proof has to be given for it. This Hyderabad Gazetteer will be useful as proof, because if the name of their grandfather or great-grandfather is there in the Hyderabad Gazetteer in this Kunbi caste, then they will get its benefit, and according to the rules, they will get its certificate. They will be able to get reservation…”

#WATCH | Nagpur: On the Maratha Reservation agitation, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I am happy that this hunger strike has ended here today and I would especially like to congratulate our cabinet sub-committee, who did a very good job on this and both my colleagues,…"

Over Jarange's constant attacks on him, the Chief Minister added, “I always believe that when you are in politics, sometimes people bless you, sometimes people abuse you, sometimes garland you, sometimes even throw stones at you. I have maintained my stand from the very first day that we will not let such a dispute happen between Maratha and OBC anywhere. The decision we will take will not be a decision to take from one and give it to the other. We will make an equal decision for both. We will make a decision that benefits both parties, and I believe we have done so. Today, I am pleased that we were able to make a good decision, which will greatly benefit the Maratha community on a large scale.”

#WATCH | Nagpur: On the Maratha Reservation agitation, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I always believe that when you are in politics, sometimes people bless you, sometimes people abuse you, sometimes garland you, sometimes even throw stones at you. I have maintained my…"

Earlier, Jarange likened Fadnavis to a chameleon and accused him of failing to keep his earlier promises.

Vikhe Patil also thanked Jarange for calling off his protest and embracing the government’s proposal.

Jarange Issues Warning to Maharashtra Government

Even while breaking his fast, Jarange cautioned the BJP-led government against reneging on its promises. “I warn Vikhe Patil if there is any attempt to deceive us on implementation of the Government Resolution… we will not keep quiet. I will come to Vikhe’s home and sit there till I die,” he warned, as quoted by PTI.

He stressed that the three-member committees to be formed at village level must verify the 58 lakh records available to determine Kunbi status for Marathas in the Marathwada region. Jarange also reminded the state of its assurances, including jobs for families of Maratha activists who lost their lives in earlier protests and the withdrawal of cases against demonstrators.

Jarange’s latest hunger strike, which began on 29 August, was his most recent attempt since 2023 to secure Maratha inclusion in the OBC quota for government jobs and education.