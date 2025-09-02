Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis

'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis

On Monday, the High Court directed Jarange’s supporters to clear all streets and restore normalcy by Tuesday noon, calling it a final “opportunity” before stronger action is taken.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai News: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday vowed not to leave Mumbai’s Azad Maidan despite police orders, declaring: “Even if I die, I will not rise from this ground. Even if I die, you keep silent.”

Jarange, who is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding a Maratha quota under the OBC category, warned Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of a massive public outcry if protesters are forcibly removed.

"I tell the government and Fadnavis that we will not leave Mumbai until all our demands are implemented...Withdraw the cases against all Maratha protesters in the state, dismiss the Police personnel who attacked us and file cases against them...Devendra Fadnavis should not even think of lathi-charging the boys through the police. Otherwise, we will show Devendra Fadnavis what Marathas are," he said.

Mumbai Police's Notice To Jarange

The Mumbai Police issued a notice to Jarange and his core team, citing violations of pre-agitation conditions laid down by the Bombay High Court. Officials said protesters were asked to vacate the Maidan after the HC noted that Mumbai had been “literally paralysed” by the agitation, which blocked streets and disrupted normal life.

On Monday, the HC directed Jarange’s supporters to clear all streets and restore normalcy by Tuesday noon, calling it a final “opportunity” before stronger action is taken.

Jarange’s fast at Azad Maidan entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with thousands of supporters rallying behind his demand for Maratha inclusion in the OBC reservation category.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Azad Maidan Mumbai News MUMBAI Manoj Jarange Patil Maratha Quota Protest
Preferred Sources
Read more
Opinion
