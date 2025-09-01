The hunger strike by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil at Mumbai's Azad Maidan entered its fourth day on Monday. Jarange arrived in Mumbai with lakhs of Maratha protesters on August 29. He has vowed not to touch food or water till his demands are met.

Amid this, MNS leader Amit Thackeray issued an appeal to party workers through social media, urging them to provide essential support to the protesters. This came after Jarange lashed out at his father, Raj Thackeray, for being what he perceived as "opportunistic".

Maratha Reservation Protest in Mumbai 📍



People from various parts of Maharashtra have arrived in Mumbai to join Manoj Jarange's hunger strike.



"Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha" slogans can be heard all over the south bombay region.



CSMT 📍

source: my camera pic.twitter.com/eXyXC2MAVx — Preet Sharma (@thepreetsharma) August 31, 2025

Amit Thackeray's Message

In his post, Thackeray said thousands of Marathas from across Maharashtra have gathered in Mumbai for the agitation. "They are farmers, labourers, landholders struggling to survive, and students striving for education. They have left their homes, villages, and fields to join the protest. It is our responsibility to ensure they do not go without food, water, or medical help, and that no one feels alone in Mumbai," he wrote.

Thackeray asked MNS workers to arrange food and water, help with medical care, ensure safe accommodation, and stand firmly with the agitators. “Their fight may be for reservation, but their safety and dignity are our responsibility,” he added.

NCP leader Supriya Sule, too, met Manoj Jarange Patil on Monday. She said: "I urge the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to maintain cleanliness be maintained [at the protest site] and ensure that everyone has access to drinking water."

Jarange's Attack On Raj Thackeray

Earlier, Raj Thackeray had remarked that only Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde could answer questions related to the Maratha quota agitation and its return to Mumbai. ""Only one person can answer the questions that are in the minds of the media and the people: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Last time, Shinde went to Navi Mumbai. It was being touted that he had resolved the issue of Maratha reservation. Then why did the Maratha agitators return?" Marathi news website Loksatta quoted him as asking.

Responding sharply, Jarange lashed out at him, calling him “cunning and opportunistic.” He accused Raj of interfering in Maratha issues unnecessarily, while siding with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis despite setbacks in elections. Jarange went further, mocking Raj as “a boy greedy for power” and “cunning-eared,” saying his alliance with Fadnavis had weakened his own party.