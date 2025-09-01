Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesManoj Jarange Back On Streets For Maratha Quota, Amit Thackeray Lends Support Despite Activist's Dig At Raj

Manoj Jarange Back On Streets For Maratha Quota, Amit Thackeray Lends Support Despite Activist's Dig At Raj

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike for reservation entered its fourth day in Mumbai, facing shortages. MNS leader Amit Thackeray urged party workers to support the protesters.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The hunger strike by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil at Mumbai's Azad Maidan entered its fourth day on Monday. Jarange arrived in Mumbai with lakhs of Maratha protesters on August 29. He has vowed not to touch food or water till his demands are met.

Amid this, MNS leader Amit Thackeray issued an appeal to party workers through social media, urging them to provide essential support to the protesters. This came after Jarange lashed out at his father, Raj Thackeray, for being what he perceived as "opportunistic".

Amit Thackeray's Message

In his post, Thackeray said thousands of Marathas from across Maharashtra have gathered in Mumbai for the agitation. "They are farmers, labourers, landholders struggling to survive, and students striving for education. They have left their homes, villages, and fields to join the protest. It is our responsibility to ensure they do not go without food, water, or medical help, and that no one feels alone in Mumbai," he wrote.

Thackeray asked MNS workers to arrange food and water, help with medical care, ensure safe accommodation, and stand firmly with the agitators. “Their fight may be for reservation, but their safety and dignity are our responsibility,” he added.

NCP leader Supriya Sule, too, met Manoj Jarange Patil on Monday. She said: "I urge the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to maintain cleanliness be maintained [at the protest site] and ensure that everyone has access to drinking water."

Jarange's Attack On Raj Thackeray

Earlier, Raj Thackeray had remarked that only Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde could answer questions related to the Maratha quota agitation and its return to Mumbai. ""Only one person can answer the questions that are in the minds of the media and the people: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Last time, Shinde went to Navi Mumbai. It was being touted that he had resolved the issue of Maratha reservation. Then why did the Maratha agitators return?" Marathi news website Loksatta quoted him as asking. 

Responding sharply, Jarange lashed out at him, calling him “cunning and opportunistic.” He accused Raj of interfering in Maratha issues unnecessarily, while siding with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis despite setbacks in elections. Jarange went further, mocking Raj as “a boy greedy for power” and “cunning-eared,” saying his alliance with Fadnavis had weakened his own party.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raj Thackeray Amit Thackeray Manoj Jarange Maratha Quota Protest
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
India
US Says Partnership With India 'Continues To Reach New Heights' Amid PM Modi's Bonhomie With Xi, Putin
US Says Partnership With India 'Continues To Reach New Heights' Amid PM Modi's Bonhomie With Xi, Putin
World
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From The Problem Of A Nation, How Illegal Influx Has Become A Political Weapon In Elections
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget