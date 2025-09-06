A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for allegedly sending bomb threats in Mumbai. The Noida Police has handed over the accused to the Mumbai Police, and he is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

The man, identified as Ashwini Kumar Supra, sent a WhatsApp threat message to the Mumbai Crime Branch, claiming 1 that 14 Lashkar-e-Jihadi terrorists had entered the city and were planning a major blast using 400 kg of RDX in 34 vehicles.

The 50-year-old accused hails from Bihar and was arrested from Sector 79 of Noida, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station. His phone and SIM card, which were used to make the threat, have also been seized by the police.

Maharashtra: The Crime Branch team brought the accused, Ashwini Kumar Suresh Kumar Supra to Mumbai https://t.co/FqRyZlqdc6 pic.twitter.com/8amNraDlDL — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2025

The Mumbai Police received the threat message on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday amid the preparations and security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival on Saturday.

"This is the same traffic police WhatsApp helpline on which police had received threat messages in the past, which later turned out to be hoaxes. The Crime Branch has launched an investigation, and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed," an official told news agency PTI.

Following the threat message, a case was filed at Worli police station against an unidentified person under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sub-sections 2,3, and 4.

The motive behind the hoax threat is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Meanwhile, police are taking maximum precautions and remain on high alert due to the Ganesh idol immersion processions across the city today. A high footfall is anticipated on the roads, as a result of which over 21,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law in the city.

"Traffic police have received such bomb threat messages in the past. There is no need to panic. Security has been beefed up at key locations, and combing operations are underway. Mumbaikars are urged not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity," another official said.