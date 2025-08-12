Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNever Get Close To Wildlife: Man Learns Lesson After Losing Rs 25000 And Nearly Losing Life To Elephant. VIDEO

Never Get Close To Wildlife: Man Learns Lesson After Losing Rs 25000 And Nearly Losing Life To Elephant. VIDEO

A Karnataka man was fined Rs 25,000 for attempting a selfie with a wild elephant in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. He was injured when the elephant charged.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 04:43 PM (IST)

Stopping for selfies in wildlife zones is a dangerous idea. A man in Karnataka learnt this lesson, an expensive one, the hard way. On Monday, forest officials briefly detained R Basavaraj, a Nanjangud resident, after he was injured while attempting to take a selfie with a wild elephant on National Highway 67. The highway cuts through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, where vehicles are strictly banned from halting. He was fined Rs 25,000 and made to sign an undertaking promising not to repeat the stunt.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 PM on Sunday, when Basavaraj spotted the elephant and got out of his vehicle. According to forest officers, the animal chased him and, in a scene captured on video, even stomped on him before he managed to escape with minor injuries. Traffic along the stretch slowed briefly as the drama played out.

The incident not only threatened Basavaraj's life, it also endangered the safety of others in the area.

Forest teams tracked Basavaraj down at his home the next day. S Prabhakaran, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, confirmed that he admitted to violating the reserve's rules.

Later, in a video message, Basavaraj urged others not to repeat his mistake. "I was returning from Bankapura temple when I saw the elephant. I went close to take a selfie, and it attacked me. No one should do this. Don't stop your vehicle on forest highways, don’t get down even for a nature break, and never offer food to wild animals," he said.

The incident prompted a swift response from Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. He ordered the deployment of patrol vehicles along such highways, similar to those used inside forest zones. He also called for strict action against anyone found feeding wild animals, stepping out of vehicles, speeding, or driving recklessly in these sensitive areas.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Karnataka News Trending Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
India
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
Cities
No Coercive Action Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
No Coercive Action Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
World
Trump's Gift To Pakistan's Asim Munir: US Designates Baloch Separatists As Terror Group
Trump's Gift To Pakistan's Asim Munir: US Designates Baloch Separatists As Terror Group
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget