Stopping for selfies in wildlife zones is a dangerous idea. A man in Karnataka learnt this lesson, an expensive one, the hard way. On Monday, forest officials briefly detained R Basavaraj, a Nanjangud resident, after he was injured while attempting to take a selfie with a wild elephant on National Highway 67. The highway cuts through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, where vehicles are strictly banned from halting. He was fined Rs 25,000 and made to sign an undertaking promising not to repeat the stunt.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 PM on Sunday, when Basavaraj spotted the elephant and got out of his vehicle. According to forest officers, the animal chased him and, in a scene captured on video, even stomped on him before he managed to escape with minor injuries. Traffic along the stretch slowed briefly as the drama played out.

The incident not only threatened Basavaraj's life, it also endangered the safety of others in the area.

Forest teams tracked Basavaraj down at his home the next day. S Prabhakaran, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, confirmed that he admitted to violating the reserve's rules.

Later, in a video message, Basavaraj urged others not to repeat his mistake. "I was returning from Bankapura temple when I saw the elephant. I went close to take a selfie, and it attacked me. No one should do this. Don't stop your vehicle on forest highways, don’t get down even for a nature break, and never offer food to wild animals," he said.

The incident prompted a swift response from Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. He ordered the deployment of patrol vehicles along such highways, similar to those used inside forest zones. He also called for strict action against anyone found feeding wild animals, stepping out of vehicles, speeding, or driving recklessly in these sensitive areas.