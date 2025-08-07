Man On Killing Spree Shoots Over 25 Dogs With Rifle — Shocking Incident Caught On Camera

A disturbing incident in Jhunjhunu district’s Kumawas village has triggered widespread outrage after a video surfaced showing a man gunning down stray dogs in cold blood. The gruesome act, which took place on August 2 and 3, came to light only after graphic footage was widely shared on social media this week.

In the video, two men on a motorcycle can be seen chasing and firing at stray dogs with a rifle, leaving a trail of dead animals across village lanes and nearby fields. A third person, partially visible on a second bike, appears to be recording the act. Authorities are investigating whether he was complicit.

Jhunjhunu Police Launch Probe

Acting on the video, Jhunjhunu police launched an investigation and identified one of the accused as Shyochand Bavariya, a resident of Dumra village. He has been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay confirmed the authenticity of the video and said a special team has been sent to the village to carry out further inquiries. “We took immediate cognisance of the video and have begun a detailed investigation,” he said.

Animal rights activists and locals have condemned the killings, calling for swift and strict punishment. Several have also urged authorities to examine how a civilian obtained and used a firearm so openly.

While officials continue to probe the motive behind the attack, public pressure is mounting for justice. The video has once again spotlighted growing concerns around stray dog populations and the alarming rise in cases of animal cruelty.