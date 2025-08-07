Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMan On Killing Spree Shoots Over 25 Dogs With Rifle — Shocking Incident Caught On Camera

Man On Killing Spree Shoots Over 25 Dogs With Rifle — Shocking Incident Caught On Camera

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay confirmed the authenticity of the video and said a special team has been sent to the village to carry out further inquiries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 09:00 AM (IST)

A disturbing incident in Jhunjhunu district’s Kumawas village has triggered widespread outrage after a video surfaced showing a man gunning down stray dogs in cold blood. The gruesome act, which took place on August 2 and 3, came to light only after graphic footage was widely shared on social media this week.

In the video, two men on a motorcycle can be seen chasing and firing at stray dogs with a rifle, leaving a trail of dead animals across village lanes and nearby fields. A third person, partially visible on a second bike, appears to be recording the act. Authorities are investigating whether he was complicit.

Jhunjhunu Police Launch Probe

Acting on the video, Jhunjhunu police launched an investigation and identified one of the accused as Shyochand Bavariya, a resident of Dumra village. He has been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay confirmed the authenticity of the video and said a special team has been sent to the village to carry out further inquiries. “We took immediate cognisance of the video and have begun a detailed investigation,” he said.

Animal rights activists and locals have condemned the killings, calling for swift and strict punishment. Several have also urged authorities to examine how a civilian obtained and used a firearm so openly.

While officials continue to probe the motive behind the attack, public pressure is mounting for justice. The video has once again spotlighted growing concerns around stray dog populations and the alarming rise in cases of animal cruelty.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Police Jhunjhunu Jhunjhunu Dogs Shot Dead Dogs Killed Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Warns Of 'Secondary Sanctions' On India Over Oil Trade With Russia
Trump Warns Of 'Secondary Sanctions' On India Over Oil Trade With Russia
World
All United Airlines Flights Grounded After Major Computer Failure, Passengers Left Stranded
All United Airlines Flights Grounded After Major Computer Failure, Passengers Left Stranded
India
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump's Tariff Move As Total Duty Doubled To 50%
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump Tariff Raised To 50%
World
'Dirty Indian, Go Back To India': 6-Year-Old Girl Brutally Assaulted, Hit In Private Parts In Ireland
'Dirty Indian, Go Back To India': 6-Year-Old Girl Brutally Assaulted, Hit In Private Parts In Ireland
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget