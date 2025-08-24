Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH

A dramatic moment unfolded during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav’s motorcycle rally in Bihar’s Purnea district on Sunday. As the leaders rode through the streets of Araria during the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, an overexcited supporter rushed to Gandhi and kissed him on the cheek.

Security personnel immediately intervened, slapping the man, dressed in a red shirt, and pushing him away from the Congress leader. The incident was captured on video and widely shared on social media.

1,300-Km Yatra To Conclude In Patna

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, launched on August 17 from Sasaram, will cover over 20 districts across Bihar in 16 days. The march is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1 with a massive rally.

On Sunday, Gandhi and Yadav were seen riding motorcycles as the yatra entered Araria, with large crowds lining the streets to welcome them. Later in the day, both leaders are expected to address a joint press conference in Araria along with other INDIA bloc representatives.

Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP Over ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations

A day earlier, during a rally in Katihar district, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. “Attempts are being made to steal votes in favour of the BJP, which has shut the doors of opportunities for the poor since coming to power,” he alleged.

Gandhi also attacked the BJP and RSS over social justice, claiming, “They believe Dalits should not be emancipated, extremely backward classes must not progress, and women should not get more freedom. They are determined to destroy the Constitution.”