Man Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter To Become Sarpanch In Maharashtra 

A horrifying incident has come to light from Maharashtra’s Nanded district that has sent shockwaves across the region. In Kerur village, a 28-year-old barber named Pandurang Rondmangle, who ran a shop called Virat Salon, allegedly killed his six-year-old daughter in a bid to become eligible to contest the upcoming village panchayat elections.

Pandurang aspired to contest the sarpanch elections scheduled for June 2026 and believed he had strong chances of winning. However, under the Maharashtra Panchayati Raj Act, only individuals with no more than two children are eligible to contest local body elections. Pandurang had a wife, a son and twin daughters, which made him ineligible.

Plan To Kill One Of Twin Daughters

According to the investigation, Pandurang conspired with his friend Ganesh Shinde to get rid of one child. His elder twin daughter, six-year-old Prachi, was allegedly chosen for the crime.

The accused initially considered giving the child up for adoption, but dropped the idea as Prachi’s birth certificate had already been issued six years ago. Police say the two then decided that killing the child and portraying it as an accident was the only way forward.

Taken to Telangana and pushed into a canal

On the pretext of taking her out for a ride, Pandurang allegedly took Prachi on his motorcycle to the Nizamsagar canal in Telangana’s Nizamabad district, several kilometres away from their village. The canal is surrounded by farmland. Police allege that he pushed the child into the canal and fled the scene.

People working nearby reportedly heard a splash and rushed to the canal, but by the time they arrived, the child had died. Her body was seen floating in the water. The local police were informed and the body was retrieved.

Identity Revealed Through Social Media

After images and details circulated on social media and WhatsApp, someone in Maharashtra recognised the child and alerted the police. Telangana police, who were already probing the case as a suspected murder, contacted their Maharashtra counterparts. Police then reached Prachi’s home and questioned her father.

During initial questioning, Pandurang allegedly tried to mislead the police by claiming that his daughter was undergoing treatment at a health centre. He later confessed to killing his own child.

A case has been registered against him under charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. Police have also arrested another accused, including the sitting village head, for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy.