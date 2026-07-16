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English NewsCitiesMan Killed, Three Injured After Crane Falls From 13th Floor In Mira Road

Man Killed, Three Injured After Crane Falls From 13th Floor In Mira Road

The crane, which was being used for construction work, suddenly gave way and crashed into the society premises, hitting several vehicles parked below, the official said.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 11:51 PM (IST)

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after a crane collapsed from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Thane district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place at JP North residential complex in Mira Road (East) and the deceased has been identified as Mujammil Khokhar, he said.

The crane, which was being used for construction work, suddenly gave way and crashed into the society premises, hitting several vehicles parked below, the official said.

"The impact caused extensive damage to the vehicles and triggered panic among residents. Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue and relief operations. The injured have been hospitalised," the official said.

A probe is underway to find out why the crane collapsed, the official added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Jul 2026 11:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mira Road Man Killed In Mira Road Three Injured Crane Falls From 13th Floor
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