Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMalda 'Hostage' Case: 3 Booked By NIA, Preliminary Findings Indicate Multi-Layered Conspiracy

Malda 'Hostage' Case: 3 Booked By NIA, Preliminary Findings Indicate Multi-Layered Conspiracy

Three people have been booked by the NIA in connection with the Malda violence case. An ISF leader is among those taken into custody.

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 12:39 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three individuals in connection with the Malda violence case, with preliminary investigations pointing towards a multi-layered conspiracy and a pre-planned attack, sources said on Monday.
 


 Among those taken into custody is Gulam Rabbani, a leader of the Indian Secular Front (ISF). According to investigators, Rabbani was allegedly involved in a meeting held just a day prior to the incident.
 


 The anti-terror agency also arrested two Congress workers, identified as Shahdath Husaain and Asif Sheikh. Sources indicate that the duo was responsible for organising a separate meeting aimed at mobilising a large crowd ahead of the targeted attack.
 


 The NIA's preliminary findings suggest that the incident was not a spontaneous outburst but a calculated, pre-planned operation to destabilise the region.
 


 Earlier, a team from NIA arrived at the Block Development Officer's (BDO) office on April 3 in Malda in connection with the incident, where thousands of people on April 1 blocked the two gates of the Kaliachak-II BDO, holding staff, including seven judicial officers, "hostage" for hours before they were rescued after midnight.
 


 The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
 


 The anti-terror agency initiated the preliminary enquiry late on April 2 after the Election Commission of India (ECI) formally referred the matter, sending a letter to its Director General.
 


 The ECI's direction to the NIA came following the Supreme Court's order, asking the poll panel that "a central agency, either CBI or NIA" probe the incident, pointing out the attack "deliberate and calculated" attempt to demoralise the judicial officers and obstruct them from discharging their duty.
 


 The apex court had also mentioned specifically that it cannot be tolerated, and also directed the ECI to seek deployment of central forces for the protection of the officers and their families in the state.
 


 All the accused were arrested on charges of violence, arson and an eight-hour gherao of seven judicial officials, comprising three women among them, at the Kaliachak-II block office.
 


 The incident was part of a broader wave of protests that paralysed Malda throughout the day, as demonstrators staged road blockades across national and state highways and key rural routes in at least five Assembly constituencies. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure

Published at : 13 Apr 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
NIA WEst Bengal Malda Hostage Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Malda 'Hostage' Case: 3 Booked By NIA, Preliminary Findings Indicate Multi-Layered Conspiracy
Malda 'Hostage' Case: 3 Booked By NIA, Preliminary Findings Indicate Multi-Layered Conspiracy
Cities
After Protests, Noida Govt Assures Double Overtime Pay, Weekly Off For Workers; Helpline Numbers Issued
Noida Workers To Get Double Overtime Pay, Bonus By Nov 30; Helpline Numbers Issued
Cities
Noida Protests: What Are Workers Demanding? Rs 20,000 Minimum Salary, Bonus Among Key Issues
Noida Protests: What Are Workers Demanding? Rs 20,000 Minimum Salary, Bonus Among Key Issues
Cities
Noida Traffic Hit After Violence: Routes Diverted At Chilla Border, Sectors 62 - Check Latest Update
Noida Traffic Hit After Violence: Routes Diverted At Chilla Border, Sectors 62 - Check Latest Update
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Middle East conflict: US–Iran Talks Collapse Over Hormuz Dispute as Israel Strikes Lebanon Intensify
Global crisis: Islamabad Peace Talks Collapse Amid Rising Global Tensions
Middle East conflict: Islamabad Talks Collapse Amid Escalating Global Tensions and Alleged Diplomatic Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget