Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead

HomeCitiesMajor Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Four people were feared dead in a powerful explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Sunday. The incident took place in Behta village, located in the Gudamba area along Kursi Road.

According to officials, the blast triggered panic in the locality and caused damage to nearby structures. Police, fire brigade teams, and local administration personnel rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the loss of life and extended condolences to the family of the deceased. He directed the administration to ensure that the injured receive prompt treatment and wished them a speedy recovery. The Chief Minister also instructed senior officials and the district magistrate to reach the spot without delay, supervise relief work, and ensure that no lapses occur in the rescue efforts.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Lucknow News UP Factory Blast Lucknow Factory Blast
