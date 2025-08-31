Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead

Four people were feared dead in a powerful explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Sunday. The incident took place in Behta village, located in the Gudamba area along Kursi Road.

According to officials, the blast triggered panic in the locality and caused damage to nearby structures. Police, fire brigade teams, and local administration personnel rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: An explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Lucknow. Injuries and casualties feared. More details awaited.



CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and also directed officers to reach the spot and speed up the relief… pic.twitter.com/4V9GrgXevq — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2025

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the loss of life and extended condolences to the family of the deceased. He directed the administration to ensure that the injured receive prompt treatment and wished them a speedy recovery. The Chief Minister also instructed senior officials and the district magistrate to reach the spot without delay, supervise relief work, and ensure that no lapses occur in the rescue efforts.