HomeCitiesMaharashtra Revenue Minister Discovers Cash Stash At Nagpur Sub-Registrar's Office During Surprise Raid

Bawankule raided Nagpur's Sub-Registrar office following bribery complaints. He discovered hidden cash, prompting a police investigation into alleged corruption involving officials and middlemen.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
An unannounced inspection by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule at the Nagpur sub-registrar’s office on Monday exposed suspected irregularities, including cash hidden in an official’s desk drawer.

The raid, conducted without prior notice, was prompted by repeated complaints from citizens alleging that staff demanded bribes for property and plot registrations.  Complaints indicated that certain officials were engaging in corrupt practices by extorting money, despite the implementation of a fully digitised registration process.

During the surprise visit, Bawankule discovered Rs 5,000 in cash tucked inside the drawer, raising questions about corrupt practices in an office where the entire land and property registration process is supposed to be fully digitised.

According to complaints received, certain officials were said to have been working with middlemen to exploit applicants, charging inflated or “unofficial” fees, and bypassing the transparent procedures mandated for registrations.

Bawankule Orders Probe After Cash Discovery

After the discovery of cash at the office, the Revenue Minister ordered a full-scale police probe into the office’s operations, directing police to determine the extent of malpractice and identify those responsible. The investigation will focus on the sources of the illicit cash and the role of intermediaries in facilitating the alleged corruption.

Bawankule’s firm stance comes amid a wider push to clean up government departments in Maharashtra. Acknowledging that similar irregularities still plague certain offices, he urged the public to report any instance of bribery directly to the authorities.

“We are committed to rooting out corruption and ensuring transparency in all government processes,” he told ANI. “I encourage the public to report any such misconduct directly to the authorities without hesitation.”

Since assuming office, Bawankule has made a habit of conducting periodic, surprise visits to government facilities. His latest intervention in Nagpur is part of a larger reform strategy aimed at improving transparency and rebuilding public confidence in registration services.

The Minister said that the Maharashtra government remains committed to its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption. An investigation is underway, and further updates are awaited. 

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Nagpur MAHARASHTRA NEWS
