40 Students Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning At Maharashtra Govt Hostel; Probe Ordered

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prior food quality complaints ignored; parents demand strict action.

Forty students fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated food at a Social Welfare Department hostel in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, prompting the district administration to order an inquiry into the incident.

The incident occurred in Shahada, where students reportedly began vomiting and complaining of discomfort shortly after eating food served at the hostel.

According to officials, 14 students were admitted to Shahada Rural Hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable. Eight others, reported to be in a serious condition, were shifted to a private hospital in Shahada for treatment.

District Administration Orders Inquiry

District Collector Dr Mitali Shetti, Superintendent of Police Ashwini Sanap and other senior officials visited the hostel after receiving information about the incident.

The district collector has ordered a detailed inquiry into the suspected food poisoning case to determine the cause of the students falling ill and fix responsibility.

Officials said the affected students are under medical supervision and their health is being closely monitored.

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Questions Raised Over Hostel Administration

The incident has also brought the functioning of the hostel under scrutiny after it emerged that no superintendent or other responsible official was posted at the facility.

The fact that only students fell ill, while no hostel staff or officials were reportedly affected, has raised questions over possible negligence in food preparation and supervision.

Parents Allege Negligence

Parents and local public representatives expressed anger over the incident, alleging negligence by the Social Welfare Department.

According to local residents, complaints regarding the quality and hygiene of food served at the hostel had been raised on earlier occasions, but no corrective action was taken.

Parents demanded strict action against those responsible, saying the safety of children had been compromised.

The district administration has assured that action will be taken against those found guilty after the inquiry and that measures will be implemented to improve arrangements at the hostel. The investigation is underway.

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