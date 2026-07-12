Indian-Origin Google Executive Shot Dead In US; Husband Arrested For Murder

An Indian-origin senior technology executive at Google was allegedly shot dead by her husband in the US state of Georgia in what authorities are investigating as a domestic violence incident. The couple's adult son was also injured in the shooting.

The accused, identified as 56-year-old Kirk B Wrzesien, was arrested on Tuesday night from the family's residence in Cobb County near Atlanta. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Centre, according to local media reports.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire at a home in Smyrna, Georgia, shortly before 8 pm local time.

When officers arrived, they found 57-year-old Sheetal Wrzesien inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead after succumbing to her injuries.

The couple's 23-year-old son, Jason Wrzesien, was discovered outside the residence with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by emergency responders for treatment.

Husband Faces Multiple Charges

According to local media, citing the Cobb County Police Department, Kirk Wrzesien has been charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police have classified the case as an incident of domestic violence and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances that led to the shooting or provided an update on Jason Wrzesien's condition. The investigation remains underway, and no motive has been announced.

Who Was Sheetal Wrzesien?

Sheetal Wrzesien was an engineering leader at Google with more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector.

Before joining Google, she headed mobile and digital transformation initiatives at HomeDepot.com, where she helped expand the company's digital home décor and furnishings business. During her career, she also held leadership positions in the weather technology and financial technology industries.

Her expertise spanned strategic leadership, organisational transformation, mobile and web technologies, marketing technology and e-commerce.

Raised in England, India and Ghana, Sheetal later moved to the United States to pursue a degree in Computer Science at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

She lived in Atlanta with her husband and their two children, Jason and Jessica.

Beyond her corporate career, Sheetal was the named inventor on two software patents, served on the Advisory Board of the Georgia Tech College of Computing, and was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association.