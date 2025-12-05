Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra: 22-Year-Old Transgender Dies By Suicide After 'Husband' Marries Another Woman

Before ending his life, he recorded a video and sent it to his relatives, alleging that his partner Sujit abandoned him and decided to marry another woman after being married for over one year.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A tragic incident has been reported from the Bale area of Solapur in Maharashtra, where a 22-year-old transgender man, Prakash alias Venkappa Koli, died by suicide on Thursday around 2 p.m. Before ending his life, he recorded a video and sent it to his relatives, alleging that his partner Sujit was responsible for pushing him to take the extreme step.

In the video, Prakash said he had married his partner Sujit one-and-a-half years ago. He revealed that he had left his family, sister, and teacher to live with Sujit, but over time, Sujit abandoned him and decided to marry another woman. Heartbroken and distressed by the betrayal, Prakash died by suicide on the day of Sujit’s haldi ceremony.

Police Register Case, Accused Arrested

After watching the video, Prakash’s relatives approached the police, alleging that Sujit had been continuously harassing him. Based on their complaint, police registered a case against Sujit Appasaheb Jamadar for abetment to suicide and later arrested him.

According to initial information, Prakash was found hanging in his rented room at Sainagar in Bale around 9 a.m. on Thursday. He had also tied a piece of paper around his neck using the rope.

His family rushed him to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Soon after, police officials and several members of the transgender community gathered at the hospital.

Relationship Ended After Eight Years 

Family members said Prakash and Sujit first met in Vaidyavadi, Priyanka Chowk, where their relationship began. They were together for nearly eight years. Around two years ago, they married, and Prakash had shared the wedding video with his relatives. The couple lived together for some time, but frequent quarrels led Prakash to rent a separate room in Bale five months ago. Sujit, however, continued to visit him regularly.

Prakash’s brother and sister said Sujit had promised to stay with him for life but later took money, gold, and other belongings and abandoned him. He was preparing for a second marriage, which Prakash could not bear.

Prakash was the fourth of five siblings. Since childhood, he had displayed feminine traits, and as per tradition, he became part of the transgender community, where he was known by the name “Sweety.” The family alleges that Prakash was mentally harassed and has demanded strict action against Sujit.

Police are currently examining the video, mobile phone, and other evidence as part of the investigation.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Maharashtra Solapur MAHARASHTRA NEWS
