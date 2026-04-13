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HomeCitiesMaharashtra: 11 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured In Thane Bridge Crash

Maharashtra: 11 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured In Thane Bridge Crash

The van, travelling towards Murbad from Kalyan, collided head-on with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction, the official said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Van collision with cement mixer kills eleven people.
  • Two injured passengers receiving hospital treatment.
  • Nine of eleven victims identified by authorities.

At least 11 people were killed and two others sustained severe injuries after a van collided with a cement mixer in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at around 10.45 am on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad, an official from the district rural police told PTI.

The van, travelling towards Murbad from Kalyan, collided head-on with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction, the official said. Another account placed the incident on the Kalyan–Ahilyanagar highway near Panjar bridge at around 11:15 am, where a black-and-yellow Eeco taxi carrying passengers from Murbad was involved in the collision.

The impact was severe, leaving the vehicle completely crushed.

Casualties And Rescue Efforts

“At least 11 occupants of the van have died, and two injured have been shifted to the central hospital at Ulhasnagar,” Murbad tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh said.

There were 12 passengers in the vehicle. Locals said 11 of them died, while one person survived with serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. An elderly woman is reported to be among the survivors.

A senior police official said six of the victims have been identified, while efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of the others. In another update, nine of the deceased have been identified so far, and postmortem examinations are underway.

The deceased included eight men and three women, officials said.

Victims Identified

The names of nine passengers identified so far are Prashant alias Bablu Rupesh Chandane, Bhushan Ghorpade, Jija Govinda Kembari, Ananta Pawar, Deepak Gavli, Ganpat Jainu Madhe, Sneha Mohpe, Mansi Mohpe, and Prathamesh Mohpe.

Local Response And Police Action

Residents rushed to the spot after hearing the impact and assisted in pulling out bodies from the mangled vehicle.

The Titwala police reached the scene soon after and began the panchnama process. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, though it remains unclear whether loss of control or overspeeding led to the crash.

Traffic Disruption

Following the accident, traffic movement on the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar road was disrupted for a few hours. The stretch has since been cleared, officials said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Thane district on Monday?

A van collided with a cement mixer in Thane district, Maharashtra, resulting in at least 11 fatalities and two severe injuries.

Where and when did the accident occur?

The accident took place on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad around 10:45 am, or near Panjar bridge on the Kalyan–Ahilyanagar highway around 11:15 am.

How many people were killed or injured in the crash?

At least 11 occupants of the van died, and two injured individuals were taken to the hospital.

What was the condition of the van after the collision?

The impact was severe, leaving the van completely crushed.

Have the victims been identified?

Six of the victims were initially identified, with later updates stating nine passengers have been identified so far. Postmortem examinations are ongoing.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Maharashtra' 11 Killed 2 Seriously Injured Thane Bridge Crash
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