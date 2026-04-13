A van collided with a cement mixer in Thane district, Maharashtra, resulting in at least 11 fatalities and two severe injuries.
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Maharashtra: 11 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured In Thane Bridge Crash
The van, travelling towards Murbad from Kalyan, collided head-on with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction, the official said.
- Van collision with cement mixer kills eleven people.
- Two injured passengers receiving hospital treatment.
- Nine of eleven victims identified by authorities.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Thane district on Monday?
Where and when did the accident occur?
The accident took place on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad around 10:45 am, or near Panjar bridge on the Kalyan–Ahilyanagar highway around 11:15 am.
How many people were killed or injured in the crash?
At least 11 occupants of the van died, and two injured individuals were taken to the hospital.
What was the condition of the van after the collision?
The impact was severe, leaving the van completely crushed.
Have the victims been identified?
Six of the victims were initially identified, with later updates stating nine passengers have been identified so far. Postmortem examinations are ongoing.
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