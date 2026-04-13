Maharashtra: 11 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured In Thane Bridge Crash

At least 11 people were killed and two others sustained severe injuries after a van collided with a cement mixer in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at around 10.45 am on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad, an official from the district rural police told PTI.

The van, travelling towards Murbad from Kalyan, collided head-on with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction, the official said. Another account placed the incident on the Kalyan–Ahilyanagar highway near Panjar bridge at around 11:15 am, where a black-and-yellow Eeco taxi carrying passengers from Murbad was involved in the collision.

The impact was severe, leaving the vehicle completely crushed.

Casualties And Rescue Efforts

“At least 11 occupants of the van have died, and two injured have been shifted to the central hospital at Ulhasnagar,” Murbad tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh said.

There were 12 passengers in the vehicle. Locals said 11 of them died, while one person survived with serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. An elderly woman is reported to be among the survivors.

A senior police official said six of the victims have been identified, while efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of the others. In another update, nine of the deceased have been identified so far, and postmortem examinations are underway.

The deceased included eight men and three women, officials said.

Victims Identified

The names of nine passengers identified so far are Prashant alias Bablu Rupesh Chandane, Bhushan Ghorpade, Jija Govinda Kembari, Ananta Pawar, Deepak Gavli, Ganpat Jainu Madhe, Sneha Mohpe, Mansi Mohpe, and Prathamesh Mohpe.

Local Response And Police Action

Residents rushed to the spot after hearing the impact and assisted in pulling out bodies from the mangled vehicle.

The Titwala police reached the scene soon after and began the panchnama process. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, though it remains unclear whether loss of control or overspeeding led to the crash.

Traffic Disruption

Following the accident, traffic movement on the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar road was disrupted for a few hours. The stretch has since been cleared, officials said.