Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNearly 42 Lakh Voters Likely To Be Dropped From Madhya Pradesh Electoral Roll After SIR

Nearly 42 Lakh Voters Likely To Be Dropped From Madhya Pradesh Electoral Roll After SIR

This includes deceased, duplicated, absent, and shifted voters identified through enumeration.

By : ANI | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 11:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Around 42 lakh voters in Madhya Pradesh are likely to be removed from the electoral rolls following the completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, an election official said on Friday.
 
The names likely to be deleted from the electoral rolls are on the basis of being found dead, duplicated, absent and shifted elsewhere, he added.
 
"The process of submitting enumeration forms under the first phase of SIR concluded on December 18. During the review of the SIR process, approximately 8.40 lakh voters were found to be deceased while verification. In addition, 2.50 lakh voters were identified as already enrolled in electoral rolls elsewhere, indicating duplication. Similarly, more than 8.40 lakh voters were marked as absent during the enumeration process and over 22.50 lakh voters have shifted from their registered addresses. Additionally, around 28000 voters failed to submit forms in other categories. As a result, enumeration forms of over 40 lakh voters were not submitted," Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ram Pratap Singh Jadon told ANI.
 
As nearly 42 lakh voters did not submit their enumeration forms, raising the possibility of their names being excluded from the final electoral roll. When questioned whether the absent voters would be reverified, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Jadon said that they would follow the instructions and directives issued by the Election Commission of India in this regard.
 
He added that the SIR process was being carried out strictly in accordance with Election Commission guidelines to ensure accuracy and transparency in the voter list.
 
Additionally, he further informed that there were a total of 5.74 crores voters in the state and the first draft of the electoral roll post SIR is scheduled to be published on December 23. (ANI)

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 11:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
MP News SIR News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Osman Hadi To Be Laid To Rest Tomorrow As Bangladesh Remains On Edge: Top Updates
Osman Hadi To Be Laid To Rest Tomorrow As Bangladesh Remains On Edge: Top Updates
Cricket
India Triumphs Over South Africa, Seals T20 Series 3-1
India Triumphs Over South Africa, Seals T20 Series 3-1
India
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Cricket
Hardik Pandya's Half-Century Celebration Turns Emotional With Mahika - Watch Video
Hardik Pandya's Half-Century Celebration Turns Emotional With Mahika - Watch Video
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget