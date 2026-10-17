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English NewsCitiesMadhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Morena Rehabilitation Centre, Distributes Assistive Devices

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Morena Rehabilitation Centre, Distributes Assistive Devices

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inspected Morena’s rehabilitation centre, distributed assistive devices to persons with disabilities and interacted with students during a school visit.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 10:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Mohan Yadav inspected Morena's Divyangjan Rehabilitation Centre facilities.
  • Yadav interacted with children, distributed assistive devices to persons.
  • Chief Minister visited Morena school, discussed science with students.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inspected the District Divyangjan Rehabilitation Centre in Morena under the Jan-Vishwas Campaign, reviewing facilities for the treatment, rehabilitation and overall development of persons with disabilities.

During the visit, Yadav inspected the neurological and paediatric rehabilitation rooms, the infant and child medical treatment room, and the electrotherapy room. He also took stock of the medical facilities, rehabilitation arrangements and progress of children receiving care at the centre.

CM Interacts With Children, Distributes Assistive Devices

Yadav interacted with children at the centre, asking about their experiences and activities. The children presented him with a painting of a gaushala they had made. One child also explained various national symbols through pictures.

Appreciating their creativity, talent and confidence, the Chief Minister encouraged the children and boosted their morale through a warm interaction.

He also distributed assistive devices to persons with disabilities, including tricycles, wheelchairs, crutches, walking sticks, knee braces, white canes for visually impaired people, collar belts and hearing aids.

Mohan Yadav Visits Morena School Of Excellence

As part of the Jan-Vishwas Campaign, Yadav also visited School of Excellence No. 1 in Morena on Friday. He inspected the school premises, visited the laboratory and interacted with students about science and gravity.

The Chief Minister also entered classrooms and spoke with students about science. Teachers and students welcomed him upon his arrival.

Those present during the visit included Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kanshana, Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal, Chief Minister’s Office Secretary Dr Sudam Khade, Divisional Commissioner Manoj Khatri, Morena Collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid and Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena, along with public representatives and departmental officials.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 10:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Morena Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh
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