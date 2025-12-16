Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesLuthra Brothers Land In Delhi After Being Deported From Thailand

Luthra Brothers Land In Delhi After Being Deported From Thailand

The Luthra brothers were handed over to Indian authorities immediately on arriving at the airport and taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, brothers and co-owners of the Goa nightclub where a fire killed 25 people, landed in Delhi on Tuesday after they were deported from Thailand.

They were handed over to Indian authorities immediately on arriving at the airport and taken into custody for further legal proceedings. The duo is expected to be produced before a Delhi court, sources said.

The December 6 fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora in North Goa raised serious questions over alleged fire safety violations and lapses by the management.

A case of culpable homicide and negligence was registered against the brothers -- Gaurav (44) and Saurav (40). Investigators allege that the nightclub was operating in violation of mandatory safety norms, contributing to the scale of the tragedy.

The deportation follows their detention in Phuket on December 11. The Indian mission intervened and coordinated closely with Thai authorities. The Indian government cancelled the passports of the two brothers and submitted a dossier to Thai authorities alleging their involvement in the deaths and formally seeking their deportation.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued against the brothers after they left the country shortly after the incident.

Goa Police has arrested five managers and staff members of the nightclub in connection with the case. Officials said further arrests could follow as the investigation progresses.

The Bombay High Court on Monday converted a civil suit against Birch by Romeo Lane into a public interest litigation. “Someone has to be held accountable” for the tragedy, the court observed.

India and Thailand signed an Extradition Treaty in 2013, which came into force in June 2015.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goa Fire Tragedy Luthra Brothers Goa Club Tragedy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
National Herald Case: Relief For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet
National Herald Case: Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis
India
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
India
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Cities
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget