Luthra Brothers Land In Delhi After Being Deported From Thailand

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, brothers and co-owners of the Goa nightclub where a fire killed 25 people, landed in Delhi on Tuesday after they were deported from Thailand.

They were handed over to Indian authorities immediately on arriving at the airport and taken into custody for further legal proceedings. The duo is expected to be produced before a Delhi court, sources said.

The December 6 fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora in North Goa raised serious questions over alleged fire safety violations and lapses by the management.

A case of culpable homicide and negligence was registered against the brothers -- Gaurav (44) and Saurav (40). Investigators allege that the nightclub was operating in violation of mandatory safety norms, contributing to the scale of the tragedy.

The deportation follows their detention in Phuket on December 11. The Indian mission intervened and coordinated closely with Thai authorities. The Indian government cancelled the passports of the two brothers and submitted a dossier to Thai authorities alleging their involvement in the deaths and formally seeking their deportation.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued against the brothers after they left the country shortly after the incident.

Goa Police has arrested five managers and staff members of the nightclub in connection with the case. Officials said further arrests could follow as the investigation progresses.

The Bombay High Court on Monday converted a civil suit against Birch by Romeo Lane into a public interest litigation. “Someone has to be held accountable” for the tragedy, the court observed.

India and Thailand signed an Extradition Treaty in 2013, which came into force in June 2015.

