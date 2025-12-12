The deportation process to bring back Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra from Thailand has formally begun, days after the fatal fire at their Goa nightclub. The Delhi-based brothers had slipped out of India within hours of the blaze that tore through their ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ outlet in Arpora. Their escape came to an end when Thai authorities detained them in Phuket following a request from Indian officials.

Detained in Bangkok Ahead of Return to India

After their detention, the Luthras were moved to Bangkok, where they are being held at the Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre. They will remain there until Thai authorities complete the final paperwork required for deportation. A law enforcement team from India is expected to take their custody shortly.

Emergency Travel Documents in Process

Because the brothers’ passports were cancelled, a move that also placed them in violation of Thailand’s immigration rules, the Indian Embassy will issue emergency travel certificates to facilitate their journey home. Once cleared, they will be placed on a flight back to India and are expected to reach by Monday.

Coordinated Effort Between Indian and Thai Agencies

The repatriation process is being coordinated by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Thailand, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), working closely with the Royal Thai Police and the Thai government. Their joint efforts followed days of diplomatic communication and ground-level action in both countries.

On their return, the restaurateurs will face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with negligence linked to the nightclub blaze. Their request for anticipatory bail has already been dismissed by a Delhi court, signalling tougher days ahead for the duo.

Interpol Notices and Passport Suspension Led to Arrest

To corner the brothers, Indian authorities suspended their passports and requested the issuance of Interpol Blue Corner Notices, marking them as suspects in alleged violations of nightclub operating norms. With travel documents invalidated, the brothers landed in legal trouble abroad. Thai immigration officials later detained them in a hotel room, releasing images showing the pair handcuffed and holding their passports.

A Night of Celebration Turns Deadly

At least 25 people lost their lives and six more were injured in the devastating blaze that unfolded early Sunday during the holiday season. The fire broke out just after midnight during a music event, with nearly 100 people, most of them tourists, inside the venue. Preliminary findings suggest that electric firecrackers may have sparked the inferno.

Violations Turn Venue Into a ‘Death Trap’

Investigators found extensive use of highly flammable décor inside the club, which contributed to the rapid spread of the flames. The absence of functional fire extinguishers and multiple breaches of basic safety norms have drawn sharp criticism, with many questioning how such violations went unchecked.