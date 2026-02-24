Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Pressure' Over NEET, Inspired By Meerut Blue Drum Case: Chilling Details In Lucknow Man's Murder By Son

'Pressure' Over NEET, Inspired By Meerut Blue Drum Case: Chilling Details In Lucknow Man's Murder By Son

Inspired by a similar Meerut case, he used his father's licensed rifle, dismembered the body, and concealed it in a blue drum. His younger sister witnessed the crime but was threatened into silence.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 21-year-old BCom student in Lucknow allegedly shot dead his father, dismembered the body and concealed it inside a blue drum after a heated argument over being pressured to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), police said.

The accused, identified as Akshat, reportedly disagreed with his father’s insistence that he pursue a medical career and sit for NEET. According to Vikrant Vir, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), the gruesome killing followed a fresh argument over the issue on Friday, February 20.

Investigators say the crime took place inside the family’s three-storey home in the upscale Ashiana area of the city.

Inspired By Meerut ‘Blue Drum’ Case

Police believe the accused drew inspiration from the widely reported “blue drum” murder in Meerut in March 2025.

In that case, Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla were accused of killing her husband, Saurabh Rajput, a 29-year-old Merchant Navy officer. His body was allegedly chopped into 15 pieces and placed inside a large blue drum, which was later sealed with cement in an attempt to mask the odour and delay detection.

According to reports cited by police, Akshat had read about the Meerut case on social media and had allegedly been contemplating killing his father, identified as Manvendra, for nearly a year amid recurring disputes over his career choices.

Shot With Licensed Rifle, Police Say

On Friday, after another heated exchange, Akshat allegedly grabbed his father’s licensed rifle and fired at him, killing him on the spot.

Police said the incident unfolded in front of his younger sister, a Class 11 student. The accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed what had happened.

“The sister witnessed the entire episode but was intimidated into silence,” DCP Vikrant Vir said.

Following the shooting, the accused allegedly dismembered the body and stuffed it into a blue drum inside the house.

Related Video

Delhi: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu’s Lawyer Questions Delhi Police Action After Arrest

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the alleged murder of the father?

The son allegedly shot his father dead after a heated argument over pressure to prepare for the NEET exam and pursue a medical career.

Where did the crime take place?

The alleged crime occurred inside the family's three-storey home in the Ashiana area of Lucknow.

Was anyone else present during the incident?

Yes, the accused's younger sister, a Class 11 student, witnessed the entire episode and was allegedly threatened into silence.

Did the accused take inspiration from another case?

Police believe the accused was inspired by the 'blue drum' murder case in Meerut from March 2025, which he had read about on social media.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow News CRime News
