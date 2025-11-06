Lucknow Horror: Instagram 'Friend' Lures Class 7 Girl For Joyride, Gangrapes For 2 Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Class 7 student in Lucknow was allegedly subjected to a two-day gang rape after meeting an individual she knew from Instagram. Local police have registered a case and subsequently arrested two men in connection with the incident. The main suspect, who reportedly initiated contact with the minor, remains at large.

The girl's mother filed a formal complaint stating that her daughter connected with a man named Vimal Yadav on the social media platform Instagram. Following a period of online communication, Yadav allegedly asked the minor to meet him on November 2, according to NDTV

Upon arriving at the meeting location, the girl found Yadav alongside two associates, Piyush Mishra and Shubham Shukla. According to the complaint, the three men were travelling in a Scorpio SUV. Yadav persuaded the girl to join them for what was presented as a short drive. Instead, the group proceeded to an IIM Road location where they checked into a hotel room.

Confinement and Aftermath

The complaint alleges that once inside the hotel room, the accused confiscated the girl’s mobile phone and held her captive. She was allegedly raped by the men in turns over a two-day period. Following the captivity, the accused reportedly dropped the girl near her residence before absconding.

The mother reported that the minor was severely traumatised upon returning home. When questioned, the girl disclosed that the accused had physically assaulted her when she resisted the sexual advances. She also stated that the men threatened to circulate videos of the assault if she reported the matter.

Legal Action Taken

Police confirmed the registration of a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"We have registered a complaint under relevant sections and taken two accused, Piyush and Shubham, into custody," a police statement confirmed. Authorities are currently focused on locating and apprehending the primary suspect, Vimal Yadav.