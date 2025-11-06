Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesLucknow Horror: Instagram 'Friend' Lures Class 7 Girl For Joyride, Gangrapes For 2 Days

Lucknow Horror: Instagram 'Friend' Lures Class 7 Girl For Joyride, Gangrapes For 2 Days

The girl met the man, Vimal Yadav, on Instagram, where they began talking with each other and later came into a relationship.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Class 7 student in Lucknow was allegedly subjected to a two-day gang rape after meeting an individual she knew from Instagram. Local police have registered a case and subsequently arrested two men in connection with the incident. The main suspect, who reportedly initiated contact with the minor, remains at large.

The girl's mother filed a formal complaint stating that her daughter connected with a man named Vimal Yadav on the social media platform Instagram. Following a period of online communication, Yadav allegedly asked the minor to meet him on November 2, according to NDTV 

Upon arriving at the meeting location, the girl found Yadav alongside two associates, Piyush Mishra and Shubham Shukla. According to the complaint, the three men were travelling in a Scorpio SUV. Yadav persuaded the girl to join them for what was presented as a short drive. Instead, the group proceeded to an IIM Road location where they checked into a hotel room.

Confinement and Aftermath

The complaint alleges that once inside the hotel room, the accused confiscated the girl’s mobile phone and held her captive. She was allegedly raped by the men in turns over a two-day period. Following the captivity, the accused reportedly dropped the girl near her residence before absconding.

The mother reported that the minor was severely traumatised upon returning home. When questioned, the girl disclosed that the accused had physically assaulted her when she resisted the sexual advances. She also stated that the men threatened to circulate videos of the assault if she reported the matter.

Legal Action Taken

Police confirmed the registration of a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"We have registered a complaint under relevant sections and taken two accused, Piyush and Shubham, into custody," a police statement confirmed. Authorities are currently focused on locating and apprehending the primary suspect, Vimal Yadav.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow News CRime News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties’ Alliance Ahead On One Seat
Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties’ Alliance Ahead On One Seat
Cricket
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
World
Trump Revises India-Pakistan War Claim, Now Says 8 Planes Shot Down Before Peace Deal
Trump Revises India-Pakistan War Claim: 8 Planes Shot Down, Peace Brokered?
India
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget