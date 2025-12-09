BJP Shares Stylised PM Modi Edit On Viral Ranveer Singh ‘FA9LA’ Dhurandhar Track: WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingBJP Shares Stylised PM Modi Edit On Viral Ranveer Singh ‘FA9LA’ Dhurandhar Track: WATCH

Viral FA9LA trend gets a political twist as Modi edits gain traction across social platforms. Dhurandhar wave grows bigger as Modi-themed edits draw widespread reactions online.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:43 PM (IST)
The viral frenzy around the film Dhurandhar has swept across social media, with its hit track FA9LA becoming the soundtrack of countless edits and recreations. But the trend took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when the BJP’s official Instagram handle joined in, posting a Dhurandhar-style FA9LA edit featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The reel, captioned “Goated energy only. Things you can only witness in the Modi era,” quickly went viral. The video showcases a montage of Modi’s photos from childhood and early years to his current role as Prime Minister.

Dhurandhar Trend Gets Political

This is timed dramatically to the energetic FA9LA track. The edit mirrors the high-intensity style of the widely shared Dhurandhar fan edits that have dominated social media in recent weeks. The trend didn’t stop there. MyGovIndia’s official X account also shared a second edit of Modi set to the same track, captioned “Main Character Energy only.” This version highlights moments of the Prime Minister interacting with global leaders, further fuelling the meme wave.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MyGov, Government of India (@mygovindia)

Both clips triggered a flood of online reactions. Supporters called the edits “wholesome,” “creative,” and “entertaining,” with some referring to Modi as the “OG Dhurandhar.” Users also praised the BJP’s social media team for keeping up with trending formats.

Comments poured in:
“He doesn't follow trends, HE IS THE TREND.”
“Admin day by day…”
“Glow up ho to aisa.”
“Top-level aura hai sir ka.”

As the edits continue to spread, the fusion of politics, pop culture and meme culture highlights how quickly internet trends evolve—and how seamlessly they can be repurposed for political messaging.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Instagram Viral Dhurandhar MOdi Aura Farming
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
