Lucknow-Barauni Express AC Coach Yields Hidden Stash Of Over 150 Liquor Bottles

Over 150 liquor bottles were found hidden in the AC ducts of the Lucknow-Barauni Express, seized by RPF and GRP, highlighting ongoing train-based smuggling to dry states like Bihar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 02:35 PM (IST)

A routine passenger complaint on the Lucknow-Barauni Express has uncovered a startling case of liquor smuggling. Travelers in the train’s AC compartment reported poor cooling, prompting a technical inspection that revealed a secret stash of alcohol hidden in the air-conditioning ducts. Authorities recovered more than 150 bottles from the coach, marking a first for Lucknow station, though similar incidents have occurred on this route before.

The investigation began on Tuesday when Vipin Kumar, seated in the second AC coach (A-2) at seat number 40, complained about the insufficient cooling. Technical staff, who boarded the train ahead of Budhwal, began checking the AC system. Their routine inspection quickly turned extraordinary: wrapped bottles of liquor were found tucked inside the ducts. Upon unwrapping, the bottles were identified as Officer’s Choice whisky.

With support from Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, authorities inspected the entire coach. By the end of the search, over 150 bottles had been seized. RPF Lucknow Junction Inspector Amit Rai confirmed that the train was thoroughly inspected near Gonda, where 22 packets of liquor were discovered.

The seizure raises serious concerns as the liquor could have been destined for Bihar, a dry state where alcohol is banned. This is not the first time the Lucknow-Barauni Express has been linked to liquor smuggling. In May, authorities intercepted around 700 tetra packs of alcohol, allegedly carried by a member of the train’s generator power car staff.

Liquor Smuggling on Indian Trains: A Worrying Trend

The Lucknow incident reflects a broader pattern of illegal alcohol transport by rail. Recently, Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam station saw 72 bottles of premium English liquor worth ₹73,800 seized from a DEMU train. Out of three suspects, two were caught while one remains at large, highlighting the ongoing challenge authorities face in curbing train-based liquor smuggling.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Railway Police RPF Liquor Smuggling Bihar Dry State GRP Officer's Choice AC Coach Hidden Alcohol Train Seizure Illegal Transport
