Lucknow Amity Law Student Slapped '50 Times' By Classmates, Video Goes Viral

A shocking case of student violence has emerged from Amity University, Lucknow, where a second-year law student was allegedly beaten by his peers inside a car parked on campus.

The victim, Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani, a BA LLB student, was reportedly slapped “50-60 times” on August 26. A video of the assault has since gone viral, sparking outrage among students and parents alike.

According to Shikhar’s father, Mukesh Kesarwani, his son was still recovering from a ligament surgery on August 11 and was walking with the help of a stick when the incident took place. That morning, Shikhar was picked up by his friend, Soumya Singh Yadav, near Hanhemann Chauraha and driven to the university.

As they reached the parking lot, a group of students approached Shikhar, saying they needed to talk to him. They entered Soumya’s vehicle, where, over the next 45 minutes, they allegedly threatened, abused, and assaulted him.

A female student from Amity University, Lucknow, allegedly abducted a male law student, forced him into a car, and slapped him repeatedly (reports claim 26 times in 90 seconds)

Shikhar’s father said: “On August 11, my son underwent a ligament surgery. He was walking with the help of a stick. Jahnvi Mishra and Ayush Yadav then slapped my son at least 50 to 60 times and also abused me and my parents. They also threatened to kill us.”

He further alleged: “During all this time, Vivek Singh and Milay Banerjee recorded the assault and circulated the video on the campus. They also broke my son’s phone. When I visited the college, they threatened me and told me to never come again. They threatened to assault me in a similar way.”

FIR Filed Against Students

On the basis of Mukesh Kesarwani’s complaint, an FIR was registered against five students: Ayush Yadav, Jahnvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh, and Aryaman Shukla.

Shikhar, left deeply traumatised, has not returned to classes since the assault. His family has demanded strict action against the accused.

What the Viral Video Reveals

The 101-second clip offers disturbing visuals of the assault. A female student seated in the front passenger seat is seen repeatedly slapping Shikhar on his left cheek while ordering him: “haath neeche.”

Each time Shikhar tries to shield himself, another male student—addressed by others as Ayush—intervenes. At one point, he pushes Shikhar’s hand away and strikes him on the face, warning: “Agar main maarna shuru karunga... haath neeche kar.” The video captures the female student angrily confronting Shikhar: “kya bola tha tumne? Character? Character?” before slapping him again.

Ayush continues the verbal and physical assault, shouting: “Character ka bola tha... haath neeche kar... You will talk about Jahnvi... You will talk about Soumya.”

Even after another student off-camera remarks that Shikhar has already apologised, the assault continues. Ayush is heard instructing a friend, “Aryaman,” to restrain Shikhar’s hand while he slaps him several more times. The violence stops only after two students inside the car tell him that the beating has gone too far.

No University Statement Yet

At the time of filing this report, Amity University had not released any official comment on the incident. Shikhar’s father has urged authorities to take strict action, saying the threats and humiliation have left his son unwilling to step back into the classroom.