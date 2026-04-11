LPG Cylinders Worth Rs 40 Lakh Seized In Mumbai Amid Supply Concerns

The ongoing tensions in West Asia have begun to impact LPG supply across India, triggering concerns over hoarding and black marketing. In a major crackdown, authorities in Mumbai have busted an alleged illegal LPG distribution network, seizing cylinders worth over Rs 40 lakh.

The action was carried out by the rationing department in the Dongri area following a specific tip-off. Acting swiftly, officials launched a planned operation near Wadi Bunder Bridge, where they intercepted eight suspicious vehicles believed to be involved in illegal transportation of LPG cylinders.

451 Cylinders Recovered

During the inspection, authorities recovered a total of 451 LPG cylinders from the vehicles. The combined value of the seized cylinders and vehicles is estimated at around Rs 40.61 lakh.

Preliminary findings indicate that the cylinders were being transported without valid documentation and were likely meant for black marketing or unauthorised supply.

Officials confirmed that a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify the full extent of the network and those involved.

Raids Triggered By Intelligence Inputs

The raid was conducted under the direction of the Rationing Controller and Director of Civil Supplies, Chandrakant Dange, who acted on intelligence inputs regarding illegal LPG activities. A flying squad team was deployed to execute the operation efficiently.

Supply Concerns Amid Global Tensions

The crackdown comes at a time when LPG availability is under pressure due to geopolitical tensions. India imports nearly 60 percent of its LPG requirements, with a large share routed through the Strait of Hormuz, making supply vulnerable to disruptions.

To address the situation, the central government has directed refineries to increase domestic production, reportedly boosting output by 25 percent. Authorities have also urged consumers to avoid panic booking, assuring that efforts are being made to maintain stable supply and curb illegal practices.