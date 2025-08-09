Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesLorry-Van Collision In Prakasam Kills 3 Family Members, Injures Seven

Lorry-Van Collision In Prakasam Kills 3 Family Members, Injures Seven

Three family members died and seven others were injured when a lorry hit a van in Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh, during a pilgrimage trip. Two critically hurt victims were shifted to Nellore for treatment.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 12:27 PM (IST)

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): A tragic road accident occurred near Chakicherla in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of three individuals from the same family. The incident took place when a lorry collided with a van, injuring seven others. Two of the injured are in critical condition and have been transferred to Nellore for better medical treatment.
The victims who lost their lives were travelling from Piduguralla to Tirumala for a pilgrimage.

The authorities rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprahasad Reddy expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, describing the loss of three family members as an irreparable loss. He instructed medical authorities to provide immediate treatment to the injured during the golden hour, ensuring they receive the best possible care.

The Minister also suggested that authorities arrange for medical facilities for those being transferred to Nellore. He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased, offering his deepest sympathies during this difficult time.

Andhra Pradesh Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy expressed deep shock over the tragic road accident near Chakicherla in Prakasam district.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences on the death of three members of the same family. "It is deeply saddening that such a mishap occurred while they were on their way to have the darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the living deity of Kaliyuga," the minister said.

He directed officials to ensure immediate and quality medical treatment for the injured. The minister also enquired about the details of the accident from the authorities. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Accident Prakasam District Lorry Van Collision Pilgrimage Accident Chakicherla Road Mishap Tirumala Trip Accident AP Transport Minister
