After days of anticipation, parts of Delhi-NCR finally witnessed light rain on Wednesday following the cloud-seeding experiment conducted earlier this week. However, the spell was short-lived, lasting only a few minutes in areas such as South East Delhi, Devli, and Noida.

The drizzle offered momentary respite from the dense smog that has been choking the region, though air quality remains a major concern. According to forecasts, pollution levels are likely to stay in the hazardous category from Thursday evening through late Sunday night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky across Delhi on Thursday, with a chance of very light rain or drizzle at scattered places. Morning hours are likely to see smog and shallow fog, keeping visibility low for commuters.

Temperatures Begin to Dip Across North India

A mild chill has started setting in across several parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR. The IMD noted that temperatures have begun to drop in the national capital region, marking the early signs of the winter transition. Residents have reported a noticeable nip in the air, both during the day and at night.

The IMD further said that cloudy conditions are expected to persist throughout Thursday, with light to moderate rain likely by evening. This rainfall, though light, could add a distinct chill to the air and bring slight relief from the ongoing pollution.

Widespread Drizzle Predicted Across NCR and Neighbouring States

According to the IMD, light rain and drizzle are expected across several areas surrounding the capital, including Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh, extending into parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Towns such as Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Alwar, Kotputli, and Bharatpur are also likely to receive light showers over the next few hours.

The department further indicated that Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Hapur, and Bulandshahr may also see brief spells of rain, which could marginally improve the air quality in some pockets.

Cloud Seeding Trials Face Setback

Meanwhile, a day after two unsuccessful attempts to induce artificial rain, the Delhi government on Wednesday (October 29) cancelled two additional cloud-seeding trials due to insufficient moisture in the clouds.

The decision sparked a political debate, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) questioning the practicality of the project given Delhi’s current atmospheric conditions. The Delhi government, however, maintained that the experiment was “successful” in terms of data collection.

Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, the institute collaborating with the Delhi government, said that while Tuesday’s efforts failed to trigger rainfall, the process provided valuable insights for future operations.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the trial as “historic”, stating, “We have reached a stage where we can conduct such experiments. Once IIT Kanpur determines the precise moisture levels required, we can deploy artificial rain more effectively in the future.”

He added that more trials are planned in the coming days, calling it a “milestone” for the current administration. Sirsa also took a swipe at the previous AAP government, claiming it had failed to move beyond the planning stage on cloud-seeding efforts.

Opposition Questions Feasibility

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, however, criticised the move, saying the government was “ignoring” previous reports that deemed artificial rain “unfeasible” in the Capital. “When the BJP-led Central government itself stated that cloud seeding isn’t viable in Delhi’s winter conditions, who are they trying to fool?” he said, also alleging that the chemicals used could harm residents’ health.

In a December 2024 response in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Environment Ministry had cautioned against cloud seeding in Delhi, citing expert opinions. The Ministry said the process required specific cloud conditions that are usually absent during the Capital’s cold and dry winter months. It also highlighted the “uncertainties, limited efficacy, and potential adverse impacts” associated with the chemicals used in such experiments.