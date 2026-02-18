Lift Falls From 15th Floor In Greater Noida High-Rise, Woman Suffers Multiple Fractures

Noida News: A series of lift-related incidents in Noida and Greater Noida has raised fresh safety concerns, with another major accident reported from Greater Noida West. A lift in Tower G5 of Supertech Eco Village-1 allegedly went into free fall from the 15th floor and came to a sudden halt at the 10th floor. A woman inside the lift sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The accident triggered panic among residents, many of whom rushed out of the tower in fear. Eyewitnesses said that moments after the lift doors closed, there was a sudden jolt and the lift began descending rapidly. Within seconds, it came to an abrupt stop at the 10th floor.

Due to the violent impact, the woman inside reportedly lost her balance and fell.

Woman Suffers Multiple Fractures

According to Sanjay Sharma, a resident of the society, the injured woman lives in Tower F7 and had gone to visit someone in Tower G5 that evening. As soon as the lift doors shut, it allegedly went into free fall.

The lift had to be opened manually, after which the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital. She remains admitted and is reported to be in stable condition. However, doctors have confirmed that her leg has suffered fractures at three places.

Residents said the consequences could have been far worse had the lift fallen further.

Safety Concerns Intensify

The incident has once again raised serious questions about safety standards in high-rise residential societies. Frequent reports of lifts getting stuck or malfunctioning in Noida and Greater Noida have already caused anxiety among residents.

Despite the existence of a Lift Act law, such accidents are becoming increasingly common, residents claim.

Builder And Maintenance Agency Under Scrutiny

Residents have accused the builder and maintenance agency of negligence. They allege that while maintenance charges are collected regularly, proper inspection and upkeep of lifts are not being carried out.

Following the accident, residents have demanded an immediate technical audit of all lifts in the society and strict action against the builder and the maintenance agency responsible.

The latest incident has amplified fears among those living in high-rise apartments, highlighting the urgent need for stronger enforcement of safety norms.