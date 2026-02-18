Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesLift Falls From 15th Floor In Greater Noida High-Rise, Woman Suffers Multiple Fractures

Lift Falls From 15th Floor In Greater Noida High-Rise, Woman Suffers Multiple Fractures

Following the accident, residents have demanded an immediate technical audit of all lifts in the society and strict action against the builder and the maintenance agency responsible.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 12:01 PM (IST)

Noida News: A series of lift-related incidents in Noida and Greater Noida has raised fresh safety concerns, with another major accident reported from Greater Noida West. A lift in Tower G5 of Supertech Eco Village-1 allegedly went into free fall from the 15th floor and came to a sudden halt at the 10th floor. A woman inside the lift sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The accident triggered panic among residents, many of whom rushed out of the tower in fear. Eyewitnesses said that moments after the lift doors closed, there was a sudden jolt and the lift began descending rapidly. Within seconds, it came to an abrupt stop at the 10th floor.

Due to the violent impact, the woman inside reportedly lost her balance and fell.

Woman Suffers Multiple Fractures

According to Sanjay Sharma, a resident of the society, the injured woman lives in Tower F7 and had gone to visit someone in Tower G5 that evening. As soon as the lift doors shut, it allegedly went into free fall.

The lift had to be opened manually, after which the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital. She remains admitted and is reported to be in stable condition. However, doctors have confirmed that her leg has suffered fractures at three places.

Residents said the consequences could have been far worse had the lift fallen further.

Safety Concerns Intensify

The incident has once again raised serious questions about safety standards in high-rise residential societies. Frequent reports of lifts getting stuck or malfunctioning in Noida and Greater Noida have already caused anxiety among residents.

Despite the existence of a Lift Act law, such accidents are becoming increasingly common, residents claim.

Builder And Maintenance Agency Under Scrutiny

Residents have accused the builder and maintenance agency of negligence. They allege that while maintenance charges are collected regularly, proper inspection and upkeep of lifts are not being carried out.

Following the accident, residents have demanded an immediate technical audit of all lifts in the society and strict action against the builder and the maintenance agency responsible.

The latest incident has amplified fears among those living in high-rise apartments, highlighting the urgent need for stronger enforcement of safety norms.

Related Video

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News Supertech Eco Village 1 Noida Noida Lift Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Lift Falls From 15th Floor In Greater Noida High-Rise, Woman Suffers Multiple Fractures
Lift Falls From 15th Floor In Greater Noida High-Rise, Woman Suffers Multiple Fractures
Cities
Noida Sector 61 To Greater Noida West Metro Expansion Nears Approval, To Benefit 5 Lakh Residents
Noida Sector 61 To Greater Noida West Metro Expansion Nears Approval, To Benefit 5 Lakh Residents
Cities
People Offer Namaz Under Decorative Dome At UP Railway Station, Structure Removed Overnight
People Offer Namaz Under Decorative Dome At UP Railway Station, Structure Removed Overnight
Cities
RJD Will Expand Beyond Bihar, Aspire To Become National Party: Tejashwi
RJD Will Expand Beyond Bihar, Aspire To Become National Party: Tejashwi
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing
AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026: AI Impact Summit 2026 Turns Bharat Mandapam into the ‘AI Mahakumbh’
SECURITY BREACH: Three Inmates Escape from Juvenile Home in R. S. Pura
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Seeks Justice After Minors’ Reckless Car Stunt Kills Her Son
Breaking News: Mothers Demand Justice as Minors’ Reckless Driving Claims Lives in Delhi & Mumba
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget