Late-Night Robbery Attempt At MP Congress Chief's Home; Masked Men Cut Electricity, Ransack Office

Congress slammed the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh over the law and order situation in the state and demanded security for its state chief Jitu Patwari.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 07:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari's home was targeted by masked men in an attempted robbery on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The miscreants cut the electricity supply and ransacked the Congress leader's property before leaving.

The incident took place at around 2:00 AM in the Bijalpur neighbourhood in Indore's Rajendra Nagar. The intruders first cut the electricity supply to Patwari's house and disabled the CCTV cameras installed in the premises. They then entered the property, broke into drawers and lockers in the office, but left behind mobile phones and valuables, NDTV reported.

As per the report, the masked miscreants even targeted at least three more homes in the vicinity, including those of Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Rajkumar Thakur and Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) officer Narendra Dubey. They were last seen around 4:30 AM.

CCTV cameras at the Congress leader's residence could not capture anything after the electricity supply was cut off. However, grainy CCTV footage from cameras installed in the neigbourhood showed the masked men prowling through the area and moving towards Patwari's house. An investigation is underway to identify and trace the miscrents. Police are also analysing the CCTV footage to get leads.

Congress Slams BJP Govt Over MP's Law And Order Situation

After the incident came to the fore, Congress took to X to slam the BJP-led government in MP, saying, "More than five miscreants attempted a robbery at the residence of MP Congress President Jitu Patwari in Indore late Friday night. The masked miscreants also searched through the entire office of Patwari. The Chief Minister/Home Minister is also the in-charge minister of Indore! Even after this, the law-and-order situation continues to deteriorate."

The Congress further recalled that this was not the first time that such an incident involving Patwari took place. "Earlier too, there have been five worrying incidents of attacks and accidents involving the Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief at different places. Congress has been continuously demanding Shri Jitu Patwari ji's security! However, the state BJP government remains carefree/indifferent!"

The party then asked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to ensure Jitu Pawari's security on a priority basis.

The incident follows a recent attack on Patwari's convoy in Ratlam by people of the Dhakad community, who accused him of offensive comments against their group. 

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 07:55 AM (IST)
Indore Jitu Patwari Madhya Pradesh MP Congress
Embed widget