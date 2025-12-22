Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesLandlord Killed After Argument With Tenant Over Feeding Pet Cats In Bengal

Landlord Killed After Argument With Tenant Over Feeding Pet Cats In Bengal

The victim’s family has alleged that during the argument, tenant Somanath Ray suddenly pushed Sandeep Dutta forcefully. The push caused Dutta to lose his balance and fall down the stairs.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a shocking incident in West Bengal's Bardhaman, a minor dispute over feeding pet cats claimed the life of a man. An argument between a landlord and his tenant escalated, during which the tenant allegedly pushed the landlord, causing him to fall down the stairs and die. The incident has plunged the entire locality into grief.

Dispute Over Feeding Pet Cats In Bardhaman

The incident took place in the Vijay Pally area on Kalna Road in Bardhaman city. The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Sandeep Dutta. According to reports, Dutta had gone to feed his pet cats when an argument broke out between him and his tenant, Somanath Ray, over the issue. Family members said the verbal altercation gradually intensified, creating a tense situation. No one imagined that such a trivial dispute would take such a tragic turn.

Pushed During Argument, Fell From Stairs

The victim’s family has alleged that during the argument, tenant Somanath Ray suddenly pushed Sandeep Dutta forcefully. The push caused Dutta to lose his balance and fall down the stairs, resulting in serious injuries. He was rushed to Bardhaman Hospital by family members and locals, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. His sudden death has left the family devastated.

News of Sandeep Dutta’s death triggered a wave of mourning across the locality. Residents expressed shock that a life was lost over such a small issue as feeding pets. Family members said Dutta was very fond of animals and took special care of his pet cats.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, Bardhaman police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the accused tenant. The police arrested Somanath Ray and produced him before a Bardhaman court on Sunday. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and all aspects of the case are being examined.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Bardhaman WEst Bengal Bardhaman Murder
