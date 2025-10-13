IRCTC Scam Case Verdict: In a major setback forRJD ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, the Rouse Avenue court on Monday framed charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others. This case pertains to alleged corruption in the tender of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri. This paves the way for their trial.

#WATCH | Delhi: RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, leave from the Rouse Avenue Court. https://t.co/F9E3EhYNzk pic.twitter.com/wMwxIYn463 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

The Rouse Avenue Court, while pronouncing its decision, said the trial will proceed under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused, including Lalu Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav, Prem Gupta, Sarla Gupta, and former Railway officials Rakesh Saksena and P.K. Goyal, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne had reserved the order on May 29 after hearing detailed arguments on the framing of charges related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Union Railway Minister (2004–2009). Investigators allege that the hotels were leased out without proper tendering procedures and that three acres of prime land were transferred through a benami company to Lalu Prasad’s family in return.

One of the hotels was allegedly allotted to Sarla Gupta, wife of former Rajya Sabha MP Prem Gupta, a close associate of Lalu Prasad.

Lalu Prasad has denied the allegations, insisting that the contracts were awarded fairly and seeking discharge from the case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Lalu Prasad’s plea seeking a stay on trial court proceedings in the related land-for-jobs case, after the Delhi High Court had dismissed his application.

According to the CBI, during his tenure as Railway Minister, Lalu Prasad and his family allegedly received land and properties from residents of Patna in exchange for appointments to Group D posts in the Indian Railways.