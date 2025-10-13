Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCourt Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case

Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case

This case against Lalu Prasad Yadav pertains to alleged corruption in the tender of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IRCTC Scam Case Verdict: In a major setback forRJD ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, the Rouse Avenue court on Monday framed charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others. This case pertains to alleged corruption in the tender of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri. This paves the way for their trial.

The Rouse Avenue Court, while pronouncing its decision, said the trial will proceed under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused, including Lalu Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav, Prem Gupta, Sarla Gupta, and former Railway officials Rakesh Saksena and P.K. Goyal, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne had reserved the order on May 29 after hearing detailed arguments on the framing of charges related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Union Railway Minister (2004–2009). Investigators allege that the hotels were leased out without proper tendering procedures and that three acres of prime land were transferred through a benami company to Lalu Prasad’s family in return.

One of the hotels was allegedly allotted to Sarla Gupta, wife of former Rajya Sabha MP Prem Gupta, a close associate of Lalu Prasad.

Lalu Prasad has denied the allegations, insisting that the contracts were awarded fairly and seeking discharge from the case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Lalu Prasad’s plea seeking a stay on trial court proceedings in the related land-for-jobs case, after the Delhi High Court had dismissed his application.

According to the CBI, during his tenure as Railway Minister, Lalu Prasad and his family allegedly received land and properties from residents of Patna in exchange for appointments to Group D posts in the Indian Railways.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rabri Devi Lalu Yadav RJD IRCTC Scam Case Rouse Avenue Court Land For Job Case 'tejashwi Yadav Land For Job Case Verdict IRCTC Scam Case Verdict
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
India
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
World
Trump Says 'The War Is Over' Before Heading To Israel, Vows To ‘Rebuild Gaza’ At Egypt Peace Summit
Trump Says 'The War Is Over' Before Heading To Israel, Vows To ‘Rebuild Gaza’ At Egypt Peace Summit
World
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
Advertisement

Videos

Dehradun: Nightclub Fire Stunt Goes Wrong, Two Bartenders Injured | ABP News
Land-for-Job Scam: Lalu Family Appears in Delhi Court Today | ABP News
Maharashtra: Two Groups in Latur Clash, Throw Stones Over Small Dispute | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Finalises Allocation, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha Express Discontent | ABP News
Madhya Pradesh: Husband Dies After Wife Runs Away With Lover on Karwa Chauth | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget