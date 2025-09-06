Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Procession Begins As Devotees Dance To 'Dhol-Tasha' Amid Celebrations: WATCH

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Procession Begins As Devotees Dance To 'Dhol-Tasha' Amid Celebrations: WATCH

Immersion procession of Ganesh Gali Ka Raja begins in Mumbai on Anant Chaturdashi 2025 as devotees gather at Lalbaugcha Raja and across the city for visarjan.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
The iconic Lalbaughcha Raja immersion procession has begun in Mumbai, drawing massive crowds of devotees on the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. The much-awaited journey of the revered idol marks the culmination of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, celebrated with unmatched enthusiasm across Maharashtra.

Devotees Bid Farewell With Emotion And Devotion

Since morning, chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya' have echoed through the streets of Lalbaug as devotees gathered in thousands to catch a final glimpse of the majestic idol before immersion. The Ganesh Gali Ka Raja, renowned for its grandeur and artistic themes, holds a special place among Mumbai’s famous Ganesh mandals, attracting devotees not only from the city but also from across India.

Ganesh Aarti At The Pandal

The day began with a solemn yet festive atmosphere as aarti was performed at the Lalbaughcha Raja pandal before the idol was taken for immersion. Devotees offered prayers and seek blessings before watching the revered idol leave the pandal for the immersion.

Large Crowds Gather At Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal

Meanwhile, across Lalbaug, another major attraction, the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, witnesses a sea of devotees. On Anant Chaturdashi, thousands thronged the venue, participating in the grand aarti and visarjan procession.

Ganesh Visarjan Across Mumbai

While Ganesh Gali Ka Raja remains one of the highlights, immersion processions of idols from across the city are also underway. From towering sarvajanik mandal idols to smaller family idols, thousands are set to be immersed in the Arabian Sea and other designated water bodies throughout the day. The city has geared up to handle the massive gatherings that Anant Chaturdashi inevitably brings every year.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
