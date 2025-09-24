Ladakh Protest Violence Kills 4, Curfew Imposed; LG Says Mob Tried To ‘Burn CRPF Men’: Updates
The BJP blamed Congress for instigating the unrest, while activist Sonam Wangchuk called it a "Gen Z revolution."
At least four people have been killed while 45 were injured, including 22 police personnel, as the protests in Ladakh for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule turned violent on Wednesday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party blamed Congress for the violence, arguably the worst day for the cold Himalayan desert region as youths came out on streets after two elderly protestors on hunger strike fainted on Tuesday. The demonstrators torched a BJP office and a vehicle of the security forces.
While climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on fortnight-long fast decribed the the protest a "Gen Z revolution", BJP MP Sambit Patra blamed Congress councillor Stanzing Tsepang as the "main instigator" of the violence.
Ladakh Protests: Top Updates
- Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Patra said: "Today, in Ladakh, attempts were made to portray some protests as being led by Gen Z. However, when investigated, it was discovered that these protests were not led by Gen Z, but by Congress."
- Showing two images to the media persons, Patra pointed at Stanzing Tsepang, saying, "He is the main instigator, and numerous photos have surfaced of him and his workers instigating the violence. He can also be seen marching towards the BJP office with a weapon in his hand. He is instigating the mob and targeting the BJP office... A video of this has also surfaced, and the BJP has also posted it."
- Wangchuk, however, refuted BJP claims while downplaying Congress, saying he doesn't believe the Congress holds such influence over the Ladakh youth to mobilise them for protests.
- He called off his fast and earlier condemned the violence, appealing to the youth to maintain peace and urged the government to heed to the demands of the protestors.
- Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Leh district of Ladakh to prevent more loss of lives, said Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, claiming the violence was orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Ladakh.
- "Those responsible for violence will be identified and stern action will be taken against them as per the law of the land," the LG vowed.
- Gupta further alleged that the mob even tried to "burn CRPF men inside the vehicle and vthe ehicle of DGP Ladakh was also attacked by stone pelters," according to NDTV.