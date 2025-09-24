Ladakh Protest Violence Kills 4, Curfew Imposed; LG Says Mob Tried To ‘Burn CRPF Men’: Updates

At least four people have been killed while 45 were injured, including 22 police personnel, as the protests in Ladakh for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule turned violent on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party blamed Congress for the violence, arguably the worst day for the cold Himalayan desert region as youths came out on streets after two elderly protestors on hunger strike fainted on Tuesday. The demonstrators torched a BJP office and a vehicle of the security forces.

While climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on fortnight-long fast decribed the the protest a "Gen Z revolution", BJP MP Sambit Patra blamed Congress councillor Stanzing Tsepang as the "main instigator" of the violence.

Ladakh Protests: Top Updates