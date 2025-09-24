BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mass protests in Ladakh demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution spiralled into violence on Wednesday, with demonstrators setting a BJP office ablaze in Leh and clashing with security forces. Police fired teargas shells to disperse the crowds after protesters also torched a security vehicle.

The unrest followed a shutdown call by student and youth groups after two elderly demonstrators on hunger strike collapsed on Tuesday while campaigning for the same demands. Both were rushed to the hospital, triggering fresh anger across the region.

“An elderly woman and a man fainted yesterday. The news spread fast, and students called for a shutdown today,” Congress leader Tsering Namgyal told The Indian Express. “This morning, a large number of people moved towards the anshan (hunger strike) site. The youth went out of control.”

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been leading to protests condemned the violence as "nonsensical".

Taking to X, Wangchuk said: “Very sad events in Leh. My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause.”

Ladakh District Administration imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, banning gatherings of five or more, processions without approval, and statements that may disturb public peace.

Why Ladakh is Protesting?

The agitation centres on Ladakh’s political status following the abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019. The former state was split into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, which has a legislature, and Ladakh, which remains under direct central rule without one.

Since then, local groups have intensified demands for Ladakh to be brought under the Sixth Schedule, a constitutional provision that grants tribal-majority areas in certain northeastern states greater legislative and financial autonomy through autonomous district councils. Advocates argue the demand is justified as more than 90 per cent of Ladakh’s population belongs to the Scheduled Tribes.