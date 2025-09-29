Leh, Sep 29 (PTI) Curfew remained in force for the sixth day in this violence-hit town on Monday with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta set to chair a meeting to review the overall security situation.

"The situation remained by and large peaceful in the curfew-bound areas with no untoward incident reported from anywhere. Police and paramilitary forces are deployed in strength in sensitive areas and are maintaining strict vigil to maintain law and order,” an official said.

He said the Lt Governor has convened a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan to review the security situation in view of the last rites of ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin of Skurbuchan and Rinchen Dadul (21) of Hanu later in the day.

The last rites of two youngsters -- Stanzin Namgyal (24) and Jigmet Dorjay (25) --- were performed on Sunday. The four persons had died on September 24 amid widespread violence in the town.

The officials said mobile internet services continued to remain suspended in Leh town, while prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons also remained in force in other major parts of the Union Territory, including Kargil.

The curfew was imposed in Leh town on Wednesday evening following widespread violent protests during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh. More than 150 persons, including some 80 policemen, were also injured in the clashes.

Over 60 persons, including two councilors, were taken into custody. They include climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who was detained under the National Security Act on Friday and subsequently lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

Curfew was relaxed for four hours in a phased manner in the town on Saturday and the relaxation period passed off peacefully.

